Ryan Gosling’s Ken Sounds Like Every Byron Bay Man

I think it’s safe to say that most people are pretty hyped for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie film that’s coming to cinemas next year but Byron Bay men should be extra excited…

Australian actress, Margot Robbie is set the star as the titular character that’s based on the popular Mattel doll and Ryan Gosling is playing her beau, Ken.

And in a recent interview at The Gray Man premiere with Entertainment Tonight, Gosling spoke about Ken.

“Ken’s got no money, he’s got no job, he’s got no car, he’s got no house. He’s going through some stuff.” Ryan Gosling

We won’t be surprised when rollerblading becomes next-level popular in Byron after Barbie‘s released… Image Credit: The Mega Agency

Anyone who’s been to Byron Bay will realise this sounds familiar. A good-looking dude with tanned abs and bleach-blonde hair not having money, a job, a car or a house… Sounds like a typical Byron man to us.

Gosling went on to say that he has “that Ken-ergy” and when asked what ‘Ken-ergy’ is, Gosling merely responded with,

“You have a Ken in your life, and you know that Ken has Ken-ergy.” Ryan Gosling

Is this a picture from the Barbie set or a picture of two Byron Bay locals playing dress-up? Image Credit: The Mega Agency

Hopefully, those Byron Bay boys, who know that they themselves also possess Ken-ergy, will go see Barbie as Gosling believes his Ken character will provide onscreen representation for a lot of men…

“I felt like I was seeing myself. I felt seen. I think a lot of Kens will feel seen when they see [Barbie].” Ryan Gosling

C’mon Barbie, let’s go party indeed.