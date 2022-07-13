Ryan Gosling Reveals The Only Superhero He’d Want To Play

Two-time Oscar-nominee, Ryan Gosling has never acted in a ‘superhero’ film. If he ever did though, there’s only one superhero – apparently – he’d love to play.

Ryan Gosling is busy. His highly anticipated Netflix film The Gray Man is set to drop on the streaming platform in just over a week. Plus, he’s currently filming the upcoming Barbie film with Margot Robbie.

But the actor, best known for The Notebook, La La Land and Drive, has revealed which superhero he’d love to play in a film. Now, if you’ve been on social media the last few days, you would’ve seen the rumours that Gosling has been cast as Nova for an upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) project.

However, according to Josh Horowitz, Gosling totally debunked that theory during an MTV News interview that’s yet to be published. Horowitz also said Gosling is only interested in playing one superhero in particular; taking to Twitter, Horrowitz wrote:

“Ryan [Gosling] and I chatted about the Nova rumours yesterday which he said aren’t true. BUT this morning Ryan reached out to me to say there is one superhero he wants to play… GHOST RIDER”. Josh Horowitz

Ghost Rider in the comics. Image Credit: Marvel

In the Marvel comics, Ghost Rider is the name of multiple different antiheroes and superheroes – for example, Johnny Blaze, Danny Ketch and Robbie Reyes all use ‘Ghost Rider’ as their alter ego in different comics series – so, it’s unclear at this stage which version of Ghost Rider Gosling wants to play.

Nicolas Cage played Johnny Blaze/Ghost Rider in the Sony films Ghost Rider and Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance while Gabriel Luna and Tom McComas played Robbie Reyes/Ghost Rider and Johhny Blaze/Ghost Rider respectively, in the television series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

As neither of those films nor Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are considered ‘canon’ in the MCU, that means the Ghost Rider character is yet to debut in the MCU and is open for grabs. And Gosling would make a fine choice to portray the character who can transform into a skeletal superhuman at whim.

Hopefully, the MCU takes note and starts working on a new Ghost Rider project for Gosling to get involved with. It’s not too much of a stretch considering the Ghost Rider character is affiliated with the Thunderbolts in the comics and the MCU has confirmed a Thunderbolts film is on the way…