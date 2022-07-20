Ryan Gosling Rocks What Every Man Should Wear This Summer

Ryan Gosling has always been a snappy dresser, but his latest outfit is particularly refreshing – especially in this sweaty European summer.

Ryan Gosling, the normally fairly sombre 41-year-old Hollywood star decided to get a little playful with his outfit for the London premiere of his latest film, Netflix’s mega-sized spy thriller The Gray Man, donning a very pastel Gucci suiting look: a light blue jacket, white shirt, pink pants and off-white patent leather oxfords.

He contrasted this with a brand-new TAG Heuer Carrera ‘3 Hands’ watch; one of a few Gosling now has in his collection and the same watch he wears in The Gray Man.

Light pastel colours like this are great in summer, especially for smart casual elements such as blazers or trousers. It’s a way to be both dapper yet playful in the warmer months, and more men should get behind pastels.

He looks like he’s raided an ice cream parlour… But considering how hot the UK is right now, we’d say that’s a rather appropriate thing to do.

Of course, this isn’t the only colourful outfit Goslin’s been spotted wearing lately. Photos from the set of the new Barbie movie, where he plays the titular character’s (played by Margot Robbie) perennial boo Ken have emerged, showing Gosling rocking some outrageous neon-coloured fits.

Clearly, he’s not as po-faced as you might think…