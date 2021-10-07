The 5 Best Strong Men’s Fragrances For Bold & Confident Gents

With an abundance of men’s colognes and fragrances out there, it can seem daunting to know what type of fragrance will suit you best. There are Oriental, woody, floral, and classic scents out there, but if you’re the kind of man who likes to stand out in a crowd, you should definitely spritz yourself with a strong cologne.

The trick to rocking a strong cologne is choosing a fragrance that is rich and intense but not too overpowering; as you don’t want people to think you spent all night soaking in a tub of the stuff. Try and pick a fragrance that suits your confident personality too; are you a man who loves the outdoors or a man who loves to travel?

How to properly apply cologne

You don’t want to spray cologne all over you, as a quality strong fragrance will intensify over time. You just want a light spray on your neck and wrists; however, don’t spray one wrist and then rub your wrists together, as this will lessen the longevity of your cologne. Spray your neck and each wrist, extremely lightly.

If you really want to enhance your fragrance in warmer weather and you’re wearing shorts, try a light spray behind each knee too.

If you’re looking for a strong scent to match your vivacious and bold character, these are the best strong colognes that’ll help you make a statement.