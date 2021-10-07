Face & Body

The 5 Best Strong Men’s Fragrances For Bold & Confident Gents

The bigger the smell, the badder the boy.

8 October 2021

With an abundance of men’s colognes and fragrances out there, it can seem daunting to know what type of fragrance will suit you best. There are Oriental, woody, floral, and classic scents out there, but if you’re the kind of man who likes to stand out in a crowd, you should definitely spritz yourself with a strong cologne.

The trick to rocking a strong cologne is choosing a fragrance that is rich and intense but not too overpowering; as you don’t want people to think you spent all night soaking in a tub of the stuff. Try and pick a fragrance that suits your confident personality too; are you a man who loves the outdoors or a man who loves to travel?

How to properly apply cologne

You don’t want to spray cologne all over you, as a quality strong fragrance will intensify over time. You just want a light spray on your neck and wrists; however, don’t spray one wrist and then rub your wrists together, as this will lessen the longevity of your cologne. Spray your neck and each wrist, extremely lightly.

If you really want to enhance your fragrance in warmer weather and you’re wearing shorts, try a light spray behind each knee too.

If you’re looking for a strong scent to match your vivacious and bold character, these are the best strong colognes that’ll help you make a statement.

Antaeus

For the man who loves a night out

By Chanel $100.00
Buy Now chanel.com
Buy Now myer.com.au
For an intense rich fragrance that’s as smooth as a perfectly aged shot of whiskey, there’s no better option than Chanel’s Antaeus. Named after the invincible Greek mythological giant, this aromatic, leather-accented scent is striking and features notes of fresh lavender, complex leather accord, clary sage, Indonesian patchouli, and is enhanced with wood and masculine spices. Perfect for a night out, Antaeus will give you a sensational bold fragrance that is sure to drive women wild.

Marrakech

For the worldly well-travelled man

By Aesop $137.00
Buy Now aesop.com
Named for the city it was inspired by, Aesop’s Marrakech is a raw and unorthodox fragrance. Deep, rich, and alluring, Marrakech is the perfect blend of woody, spicy notes and fresh floral scents. With bright and robust top & middle tones of bergamot, neroli, jasmine, rose, cardamom, and patchouli, and an elegant base of sandalwood, cedarwood, and clove, if you’re after a fragrance that’ll instantly let others know of your sophistication and worldliness, Marrakech is the one for you.

Wonderwood

For the man who loves the outdoors

By Comme De Garcons $164.00
Buy Now strawberrynet.com
Rich and exuberant, Comme De Garcons' Wonderwood will delight your senses and transport you to the great outdoors. With notes like Madagascan pepper, bergamot, Somalian incense, nutmeg, Gaïac wood, cedarwood, sandalwood, vetiver, and oud, Wonderwood is a fantastically luscious and robust fragrance; perfect for those who spend all day every day adventuring out in the woods (or those who just want to smell like they do).

Jubilation XXV

For the mysterious enigmatic man

By Amouage $340.00
Buy Now myer.com.au
Buy Now saksfifthavenue.com
A complex aroma that walks the fine line between sweet and woody, Amouage’s Jubilation XXV is sophisticated and pleasing. With top notes of labdanum ciste, coriander, orange, davana, frankincense, and blackberry and middle notes of honey, bay, cinnamon, orchid, rose, clove, celery seeds, and Gaiac wood, at first Jubilation XXV is a little sweet-smelling… but when the base layers of patchouli, opoponax, myrrh, atlas cedarwood, musk, moss, ambergris, oud wood, and immortelle come out to play, you’ll be left smelling like a magical, seductive, and enigmatic man.

Acqua Di Giò

For the man who loves adventure

By Giorgio Armani $102.00
Buy Now myer.com.au
Buy Now giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com
Sophisticated and intensely masculine, Giorgio Armani’s Acqua Di Giò evokes the depth and intensity of the Mediterranean Sea. Fresh bergamot and marine accords are paired with the deep, captivating radiance of incense creating a profoundly intense and adventurous aromatic fragrance. If you’re after a fragrance that’ll turn heads, you have to go for the rich and intoxicating Acqua Di Giò.

