Succession Star Says Billions Has ‘Overstayed Its Welcome’

Brian Cox, who stars as Logan Roy in the critically acclaimed drama Succession, has revealed that he thinks the television series Billions should’ve ended long ago…

Succession is currently one of the most popular shows in the world. Not to mention it’s also successful – just hours ago the show won a Primetime Emmy for Best Drama Series.

And while it’s been confirmed that the fourth season of Succession is coming – it’s currently filming and will hopefully be released before the end of this year – there’s been no word on whether or not there will be a fifth season… Until now.

Brian Cox, who stars as Logan Roy – the powerful patriarch who must eventually pass on the controlling power of his company to one of his children – was asked by The Times whether there would be a fifth season of Succession, to which he replied:

“I don’t know. No one’s had their contracts renewed.” Brian Cox

Cox plays Logan Roy in Succession. Image Credit: HBO

Yes, a slightly disappointing answer for die-hard fans. But then Cox seemed to throw shade at the television series Billions; a drama series that many think is similar to Succession (including us).

“Who knows how long it will go on? We don’t want it to overstay its welcome, like Billions; that’s past its sell-by date. That will not happen with our show.” Brian Cox

Billions currently has six seasons under its belt but has been renewed for a seventh season. Cox is presumably referencing the fact that one of Billions’ two lead characters left the show at the end of Season 5, and yet the show carried on.

As fans of both series, we’re not sure we entirely agree with Cox’s belief that Billions should’ve ended by now. Although, we do enjoy the irony that there’s a little real-life ~drama~ between two of the most popular drama series on television today…