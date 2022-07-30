5 Shows Like ‘Succession’ To Watch While You Wait For Season 4

Succession, the black-comedy drama series, has quickly become one of the most popular shows on television today. The series follows the dysfunctional Roy family, who begin vying for control of the huge conglomerate, Waystar RoyCo, when the family patriarch and CEO of Waystar RoyCo, Logan Roy begins declining in health.

Succession is critically acclaimed and has won five Golden Globes and nine Primetime Emmys, so far – it’s been nominated for 25 Emmys at this year’s ceremony alone, which will take place in September. Of course, you don’t need to be told how good Succession is. You’re here to see what shows are just as good, if not better.

So, without further ado, if you’re wanting a new show to watch while you wait for Succession Season 4 to be released, here are five shows that are well worth your time.

Arrested Development

Image Credit: 20th Television

8.7 IMDb score, stars Jason Bateman, Michael Cera & Will Arnett, Comedy, released in 2003, 5 seasons

If it’s the dysfunctional family dynamics and witty humour you love best about Succession, then Arrested Development is for you. The Emmy-winning series follows Michael Bluth, played by Bateman, who is forced to run the family business (and keep his oddball, formerly wealthy family together) when his father is imprisoned.

Filled with hilarious antics and featuring an extremely solid cast, there’s a reason Arrested Development is considered one of the best sitcoms of all time. Trust us, Succession fans will definitely enjoy this series.

Where To Watch: Disney+

Billions

Image Credit: Paramount Global Distribution Group

8.4 IMDb score, stars Paul Giamatti, Damian Lewis & Maggies Siff, Drama, released in 2016, 6 seasons

Billions follows the intense cat and mouse game between US Attorney Chuck Rhoades and hedge fund manager Bobby ‘Axe’ Axelrod. Rhoades constantly tries to prosecute Axe for insider trading, while Axe constantly tries to avoid getting caught. Billions has a few similarities to Succession – both shows are set in New York and focus on affluent characters wanting more wealth.

Billions is well-acted and well-written, just like Succession, too.

Where To Watch: Stan

Empire

Image Credit: 20th Television

7.3 IMDb score, stars Terrence Howard, Taraji P. Henson & Jussie Smollett, Drama & Music, released in 2015, 6 seasons

When the founder and CEO of a successful record label is diagnosed with a serious medical condition, he must decide which one of his three children is best suited to take over the company when he dies. Sound familiar? Yes, Empire and Succession have very similar plots, although Empire’s a little more melodramatic than Succession.

The gripping plots, exceptional cast and spectacular musical performances are what make Empire a must-watch.

Where To Watch: Disney+

Mad Men

Image Credit: Lionsgate Television

8.7 IMDb score, stars Jon Hamm, January Jones & Elisabeth Moss, Drama, released in 2007, 7 seasons

Set in the 1960s, Mad Men centres around Don Draper, the most talented ad executive at New York’s most prestigious agency. The series is critically acclaimed and won numerous awards during its run, namely because of its stellar cast and well-written plotlines.

If you’re still not sold, Mad Men is a character-driven drama that reflects and examines the social mores of the 1960s; just like Succession (although, obviously the latter show reflects and examines the social mores of today’s society).

Where To Watch: Stan

Yellowstone

Image Credit: Paramount Global Distribution Group

8.7 IMDb score, stars Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley & Kelly Reilly, Drama & Western, released in 2018, 4 seasons

Yellowstone is literally Succession but set on a cattle ranch as opposed to New York and everyone wears cowboy hats rather than power suits. The series follows John Dutton, owner of the largest contiguous ranch in the United States, as he and his adult children try to protect their empire.

Any fan of Succession is sure to enjoy Yellowstone.

Where To Watch: Stan