TAG Heuer Takes The New Aquaracer Collection To New Thrilling Depths

TAG Heuer has released the latest series from the famed Aquaracer collection, delivering high-performance pieces that will guide you even further than before – the ultimate underwater companion.

There’s always a lot of excitement around TAG Heuer’s celebrated releases; whether it’s the extremely good-looking Carrera Panda launched during Watches & Wonders or the cult-hit Formula 1 collaboration with American apparel brand Kith, TAG Heuer’s indelible mark on the world of haute horology, and in particular, motor racing, has cemented the Swiss Luxury watchmaker’s incredible legacy for almost two centuries.

But one of the brand’s lesser-known pieces, the Aquaracer 300, has enjoyed a remarkable evolution since its first release in 2003 and has quietly become a flagship model within TAG Heuer’s enviable performance watches collection.

RELATED: Robert Downey Jr. Rocks Formula 1-Inspired TAG Heuer At Chris Hemsworth’s Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony

Image: TAG Heuer

TAG Heuer Aquaracer has a shared and celebrated history

Since the 1970s, TAG Heuer has maintained a strong presence in the performance watch market, producing classic collections such as the Heuer 1000 (and later the Heuer 2000 in the early 80s) before the iconic ‘TAG’ moniker was adopted in 1985, during the company’s acquisition by Techniques d’Avant Garde.

The TAG Heuer Aquaracer builds on the legacy forged by the Swiss Luxury watchmaker’s famed releases of the late 20th century, bringing the brand’s dive watch offerings into the modern era by incorporating modern technology and materials that allow the pieces to perform at even greater depths and harsher conditions.

Now, in 2024, the Aquaracer 300 is set for another evolution to embody TAG Heuer’s innovative spirit and Jack Heuer’s visionary heritage.

Released in two iterations, the TAG Heuer Aquaracer Professional 300 Date and GMT are the quintessential dive watches for those who seek adventure.

Both pieces feature a larger 42mm diameter, with a unidirectional rotating bezel for the Aquaracer Professional 300 Date and a bidirectional rotating bezel for the GMT – a handy feature that allows the wearer to track multiple time zones simultaneously.

On the dial, TAG Heuer has taken inspiration from the alluring depths of the ocean, incorporating black, blue and green sunray brushed dials with the collection’s now signature wavy pattern aesthetic. The steel screw-down crown and caseback ensure water resistance up to 300 meters, while the rhodium-plated indices are treated with Super-LumiNova® to enhance legibility, ensuring you can always rely on your instruments, even in the harshest conditions.

Image: TAG Heuer Image: TAG Heuer

Under the hood, the TAG Heuer Aquaracer Professional 300 Date boasts the COSC-certified

manufacture TH31-00 calibre, a celebrated automatic movement with an impressive 80-hour power reserve and chronometer-level precision.

Whether you’re traversing through the ocean depths or in between multiple time zones, the Aquaracer Professional 300 GMT is designed with modern explorers in mind. Featuring an intricate 24-hour GMT function and the COSC-certified TH31-03 calibre, the 300 GMT is not only a good-looking piece of kit, but adds unrivalled functionality wherever the waves take you.

The TAG Heuer Aquaracer Professional 300 is priced at approximately $6175 AUD, while the Aquaracer 300 GMT comes in at $6800 AUD. Considering the shared legacy of the TAG Heuer brand, these prices are a modest entry point for watches of this quality – exceptional timepieces that are as reliable in the depths of the ocean as they are stylish on land.