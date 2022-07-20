Taika Waititi Thinks Kids Should Fly In Economy… Including His Own

Anyone who knows Taika Waititi will know how funny the Oscar-winning filmmaker – best known for directing Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder – is.

And anyone who follows Waititi on Instagram will know about his ‘Dads On Tour’ posts. If you’re unfamiliar, essentially Waititi hilariously documents his travels with his two daughters.

In the latest instalment of Dads On Tour, Waititi is heading to London with his children and they’re all about to board their plane.

At first, Waititi’s kids seem excited to be travelling; Te Hinekāhu, Waititi’s eldest daughter, says she’s feeling “good” and Matewa Kiritapu, Waititi’s youngest, smiles and waves to the camera.

WATCH: Taika Waititi’s latest ‘Dads On Tour’ post.

But then Waititi’s footage cuts to a close-up of Matewa looking very unhappy during the flight.

Waititi explains with the video’s caption that “she’s pissed ‘cause her tiny kid fingers can’t work the TV.” He also points out that she should “cheer up” because she’s in “BUSINESS CLASS [For f*ck’s sake]”.

Waititi finally notes that he’s “putting her in economy next time” before the camera spins towards him and he’s laughing heartily at how frustrated Matewa is with her in-flight entertainment.

Of course, Waititi probably won’t subject his kids to economy in the future, he’s just poking fun at how ridiculously hard it is to please kids sometimes.