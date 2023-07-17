The Best Watches From Wimbledon 2023

Written by Jamie Weiss

Wimbledon is one of the most stylish sporting events in the world – and fittingly, it’s also an exceptional place for watch spotting. We’ve picked out our favourite watches from the Wimbledon 2023 Men’s Singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, which easily rank as the coolest watches from the entire tournament.

The Championships, better known simply as Wimbledon, is the oldest tennis tournament in the world and one of the four Grand Slam tournaments alongside the Australian Open, French Open and US Open.

Wimbledon, however, is kind of a first among equals: not only is it the only Grand Slam played on grass, it’s widely considered the most prestigious tournament in tennis and abides by its own set of rules and rituals which further mark it out as distinctive – such as its famously strict all-white dress code for competitors.

Spectators are also expected to dress formally for the tournament, and the rich and famous love showing up to Wimbledon in all manner of fancy outfits… And even fancier watches, which is why we’re here.

We’ve already seen a few cracking timepieces on display over the tournament’s two weeks – such as Roger Federer’s underrated Rolex flex on day 2 – but the Men’s Singles final between Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Serbia’s Novak Djokovic saw some particularly great watches on display. We’ve rounded up some of our favourites.

Brad Pitt’s Vacheron Constantin 222

Brad Pitt looks on during the Men’s Singles final. Brad’s Vacheron Constantin 222 (ref. 44018).

First up, we have Brad Pitt, who was sitting front row at the tournament wearing a vintage Vacheron Constantin 222 in stainless steel – further evidence that the Hollywood heavyweight is turning into something of a watch aficionado.

The 222 was Vacheron Constantin’s contribution to the 70s luxury sports watch craze; a peer of the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak and the Patek Philippe Nautilus. It’s the grandfather of the Overseas, which debuted in the 90s.

Initially not a particularly popular watch, the 222 only saw production in very limited numbers before it was discontinued in 1985, making it exceedingly rare. However, Vacheron brought back the 222 at Watches & Wonders last year, kickstarting a new wave of interest in the luxury sports watch.

Pitt actually wore one of these new 222s in yellow gold to Formula 1’s British Grand Prix only last week… We reckon he loves his gold 222 so much that he had to go and get himself a vintage example in steel.

Nick Jonas’ Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso

Nick Jonas arrives at Wimbledon for day 14 of The Championships looking exceptionally dapper. Nick’s Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Classic Monoface Small Seconds (ref. Q3858522).

Next up, Nick Jonas: a strong candidate for the best-dressed man of Wimbledon 2023 as well as a man with exceptional taste in timepieces. The youngest Jonas Brother looked like a million bucks in a beige Ralph Lauren suit for the last day of Wimbledon – and his watch was pretty nice, too.

The watch in question? A Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Classic Monoface Small Seconds on a brown Casa Fagliano leather strap; an absolutely classic look. The Reverso was originally conceived as a polo player’s watch – another sport popular with the English aristocracy – so it’s kind of fitting that Jonas chose a Reverso to wear to Wimbledon.

This is the first time we’ve seen him wear a Jaeger-LeCoultre, but other watches in his collection include a rose gold Richard Mille RM11-01 and a stainless steel Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph.

Andrew Garfield’s OMEGA De Ville Trésor

Andrew Garfield gets fired up during the Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic match. Andrew’s OMEGA De Ville Trésor Co-Axial Master Chronometer (ref. 435.13.40.21.02.001).

One section of the crowd for Alcaraz v Djokovic was particularly star-studded, with Jonathan Bailey, Ariana Grande, Tom Hiddleston and Andrew Garfield all sitting together. Garfield had the best watch, though, with the British actor wearing his trusty OMEGA De Ville Trésor.

A highly underrated and very understated dress watch from the famous Swiss brand, Garfield’s De Ville Trésor features a stainless steel case, a black alligator-print leather strap, a domed opaline silvery dial and hands and indexes in 18ct white gold.

Carlos Alcaraz’s Rolex Daytona

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the trophy after winning the Men’s Singles final. Carlos’ Rolex Cosmograph Daytona ‘Meteorite’ (ref. 116518LN).

Finally, we have the winner himself, Carlos Alcaraz, who lifted the Men’s Singles trophy wearing a yellow gold Rolex Cosmograph Daytona ‘Meteorite’ on an Oysterflex bracelet – one of the most expensive watches we’ve seen at a tennis tournament all year.

This already pretty luxurious take on Rolex’s most in-demand watch features a dial made from fragments of the Gibeon meteorite, a huge meteorite that crashed on Earth tens of thousands of years ago, but was first discovered in 1838.

This meteorite is particularly famous thanks to the so-called Widmanstätten pattern cross-sections of its fragments reveal: a unique matrix of crystalized iron and nickel composites. The nature of the material means that no two meteorite dials are the same – they’re not only beautiful but very exclusive.

Rolex discontinued production of this reference and its meteorite dial variants last year, making Alcaraz’s watch even more special.

Novak Djokovic’s Hublot Big Bang Integrated Green Ceramic

Novak Djokovic is overcome with emotion post-match. Novak’s Hublot Big Bang Integrated Green Ceramic (ref. 451.GX.5220.GX).

Djokovic also wore a pretty cool watch post-game: a tennis court-green Hublot Big Bang Integrated Green Ceramic. The Serbian GOAT was visibly overcome with emotion after his gruelling defeat… But not so overcome that he couldn’t slip his sponsor’s watch on first. (I know, I’m being cynical.)

As the name implies, this limited edition piece’s case and integrated bracelet are crafted entirely from green ceramic. It’s powered by Hublot’s HUB1280 UNICO in-house flyback chronograph movement, which is not only visually impressive but features a hefty power reserve of 72 hours.

