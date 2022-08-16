‘John Wick’ Spinoff Series To Premiere In 2023

It’s been announced that The Continental, an upcoming prequel series to the John Wick films, is set to be released in early 2023.

John Wick fans will be pleased to hear that there’s a plethora of John Wick-related content on the way. Of course, John Wick: Chapter 4 will finally be released next year and director Chad Stahelski said just a week ago that he’s open to making many more John Wick films in the future. But that’s not all.

An update regarding the John Wick spinoff series, The Continental has just been given. It’s been announced that The Continental will debut on the US streaming service Peacock in 2023. While no exact release date was revealed, according to Collider, it’s likely that The Continental will be released close to the fourth John Wick film – meaning March next year.

Peacock and Direct-to-Consumer President, Kelly Campbell said, “The John Wick films have become a global phenomenon, are among the most watched titles on Peacock and we are thrilled and honoured to partner with Lionsgate to extend this incredible franchise.”

“We understand the value of a global franchise and… the premiere of The Continental will be the streaming event of the year.” Kelly Campbell

The Continental will focus on younger versions of fan-favourite John Wick characters Winston and Charon. Image Credit: Lionsgate

The Continental will act as a prequel to the John Wick film franchise and will provide fans with the origin story of The Continental hotel seen in the films. Set in the 1970s, The Continental will focus on a young Winston Scott and a young Charon as they take over the hotel and turn it into a luxurious but neutral territory for members of the criminal underworld.

Winston, who in the John Wick films is played by Ian McShane, will be played by Colin Woodell (of The Flight Attendant fame) in the series, and Charon, who’s played by Lance Reddick in the films, will be played by newcomer Ayomide Adegun.

Alongside Woodell and Adegun, Oscar-winner Mel Gibson will also star in The Continental as a new character in the John Wick universe – Cormac. Katie McGrath, Peter Greene, Adam Shapiro, Jeremy Bobb, Jessica Allain, and Nhung Kate are set to star in the series as well.

Sadly for our Australian readers, there’s no word yet on what streaming service The Continental will be released on – Peacock isn’t available Down Under. Although many NBC Universal shows (Peacock is owned by NBC) are available on Netflix Australia, Stan, Binge, Disney+ Australia, Prime Video Australia, etc. meaning it’s highly likely that Aussies will be able to watch The Continental in early 2023 too.