The Rock Shares What Motivates Him To Work Out At 12:30am

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is a notorious jacked dude. He recently shared how he tricks himself into wanting to work out – or as he calls it, his “anchoring philosophy” – even when he really doesn’t want to.

You may love going to the gym, but you probably don’t look like Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. A physique like his takes serious time, dedication, genetics and – not that we recommend it – perhaps even steroids (‘The Rock’ has also admitted to taking steroids briefly in his teens when he had no idea what he was doing).

Those days though the WWE wrestler turned action movie star is now a source of inspiration, motivation, healthy living (and cheat meals), previously educating his followers on the benefits of the likes of verbally abusing yourself in the gym, sweat equity and blood volume training. This week he’s been back at it again, taking to Instagram to share with his 333 million followers how he hypes himself up for a workout when he’s feeling flat. This came after completing a late night workout.

“Sweaty, hot and smelly (me;) wrapping up a 1230am workout,” The Rock said. “Heard a quote and mindset, I thought you guys could use.”

WATCH: The Rock Shares His Workout Philosophy

He continued: “The person who goes to the gym, every single day, regardless of how they feel — will always beat the person who goes to the gym when they feel like going to the gym.”

“Solid anchoring philosophy here of pushing past our fatigue and doing the daily hard, consistent shit we often don’t feel like doing.”

“Inevitably, will always give you that edge. Physically yes — but more importantly — the psychological edge to succeed.” Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

“Finish your week strong,” he concluded – “mentally.”

“I know when I don’t want to work out at midnight is when I have to workout at midnight.” Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

There you have it. Some fuel for the fire of your next 12:30am workout…if you are so inclined as to copy.