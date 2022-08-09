Tom Cruise Runs Out Of Stunt Ideas For MI8, Runs Off To Star In A Musical

Tom Cruise’s film Top Gun: Maverick may be smashing box office records, but the actor’s not celebrating. He’s instead preparing to star in an upcoming musical film…

Known for performing death-defying stunts himself, Tom Cruise is going to once again step out of his comfort zone for a film. This time round though it won’t be scaling the tallest building in the world or subjecting himself to intense G-forces; it’ll be singing and dancing.

According to Deadline, Cruise is once again working with Christopher McQuarrie – who’s directed Cruise in a few Mission: Impossible films and produced Cruise’s latest film, Top Gun: Maverick – and the two are developing three new films together; one of which will be an original song and dance-style musical.

Cruise had a supporting role in the musical Rock of Ages but he’s now set to star in an upcoming musical. Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Cruise has been involved with a musical before – he played a supporting character (a rock star named Stacee Jaxx) in the 2012 film, Rock of Ages. Cruise actually learnt how to sing for Rock of Ages but Cruise only performed a few songs and was never required to dance.

Whereas Cruise will star as the leading man in this new musical film and will have to sing and dance in a traditional musical style. Currently, the musical is in the very early stages of production so Cruise will have a long time to prepare…

Although we have to be honest, it’s hard to imagine such an iconic action star suddenly performing like Gene Kelly, Fred Astaire or Hugh Jackman but hey, we know that Cruise is dedicated. The man trained insanely hard to be able to hold his breath for six minutes just so he could perform an underwater stunt for one film scene, so we’re sure Cruise will put his all into his singing and dancing training.

Cruise is also wanting to play his character from Tropic Thunder again. Image Credit: DreamWorks Pictures/Paramount Pictures

The other two projects Cruise and McQuarrie are developing include an original action film that they’re hoping will kick off a franchise à la Mission: Impossible and a film involving Les Grossman. If you’re not sure what or who Les Grossman is, he’s a character Cruise played briefly in the 2008 film Tropic Thunder.

At this stage, it’s unclear if Cruise and McQuarrie are wanting to make a spinoff film where Les Grossman is the main character or a Tropic Thunder sequel where Cruise can just cameo as the character once again. Either way, we’re excited, as we think Les Grossman is one of the best performances of Cruise’s career.