The Best Tom Cruise Movies To Watch Before Top Gun 2 Comes Out

Tom Cruise can be easily considered as a rather odd man – remember when he jumped up and down on Oprah’s couch yelling about how much he loved Katie Holmes? Or the fact he’s a devout Scientologist? All that aside, there’s no denying that Cruise is an incredible actor.

So far, Cruise has been nominated for three Best Actor awards at the Oscars and has been a part of some truly iconic films – including Top Gun, which is getting a sequel. The second Top Gun film, Top Gun: Maverick is set to be released later this month and is already receiving rave reviews.

If you want to have a Cruise movie marathon before it’s released, these are the best Tom Cruise movies as well as what streaming platforms they’re available on:

Jerry Maguire

Image Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing

7.3 IMDb score, stars Tom Cruise, Cuba Gooding Jr. & Renée Zellweger, Comedy, Drama & Romance, released in 1996

Jerry Maguire has it all; a beautiful fiancée and a successful career as a sports agent. However, after having a crisis of conscience, Maguire gets himself fired. Forced to start over with only one client, an egotistical football player, Maguire now faces hardships he’s never experienced before.

Jerry Maguire was nominated for five Academy Awards – including Best Picture – and is an absolute must-watch when it comes to Tom Cruise.

Where To Watch: Binge & Foxtel Now.

Mission: Impossible

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

7.1 IMDb score, stars Tom Cruise & Jon Voight, Action, Adventure & Thriller, released in 1996

During a covert operation that goes wrong, US agent Ethan Hunt’s mentor is killed, leaving Ethan (played by Cruise) as the prime suspect. Ethan then recruits two former agents to help him break into the CIA to obtain the files that’ll prove his innocence.

Mission: Impossible is action-packed and started the iconic Mission Impossible franchise – that’s still going strong – making it a must-watch.

Where To Watch: Stan, Binge, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+ & Foxtel Now.

Rain Man

Image Credit: MGM/UA Communications Co.

8.0 IMDb score, stars Tom Cruise & Dustin Hoffman, Drama, released in 1988

Cruise’s character, Charlie Babbit is a spoiled and self-centred young man who learns that his estranged father left a huge inheritance to someone other than him. Charlie soon learns that that someone is a brother he never knew of, who suffers from autism.

Both Cruise and Hoffman turn in incredible performances in this moving film; everyone should definitely see Rain Man at least once in their life.

Where To Watch: Rent or Buy on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video AU, Google Play, Microsoft Store & Youtube.

Risky Business

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

6.8 IMDb score, stars Tom Cruise, Comedy, Crime & Drama, released 1983

In case you didn’t know, the iconic scene – that’s been parodied to death – of a young man sliding along wooden floors and singing along to Old Time Rock & Roll wearing nothing but undies, socks, and a shirt is from Risky Business. Cruise plays a teenager who has nothing but fun while his parents are out of town.

This is a great comedy and will definitely give you a few chuckles.

Where To Watch: Stan, Binge, Paramount+ & Foxtel Now.

Rock of Ages

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

5.9 IMDb score, stars Tom Cruise, Alec Baldwin, Russell Brand, Bryan Cranston, Paul Giamatti & Catherine Zeta-Jones, Comedy, Drama & Musical, released in 2012

Stacee Jaxx in Rock of Ages is Cruise’s best film role to date, and this is the hill I’ll die on. Yes, musicals aren’t for everyone but Rock of Ages is so fun to watch and Cruise is SO good as Jaxx, even musical-haters will enjoy this film.

Please trust me and just give Rock of Ages a go if you’re a Cruise fan.

Where To Watch: Paramount+.

Top Gun

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

6.9 IMDb score, stars Tom Cruise, Tim Robbins & Val Kilmer, Action & Drama, released in 1986

Can you really have a list of Tom Cruise’s best films without Top Gun on it? While Top Gun is not the best or most nuanced film in the world, it’s still extremely enjoyable to watch (especially for action film fans) and it cemented Cruise as a Hollywood star.

Top Gun is iconic for a reason, so if you haven’t seen it before, do so immediately.

Where To Watch: Stan, Binge, Paramount+ & Foxtel Now.

Tropic Thunder

Image Credit: DreamWorks Pictures/Paramount Pictures

7.0 IMDb score, stars Tom Cruise, Ben Stiller, Jack Black & Robert Downey Jr., Comedy, Action & War, released in 2008

Okay, I’ll admit that Cruise does not have a huge role in Tropic Thunder but for those rare moments when he does appear, he’s a total scene-stealer. Cruise’s role, Les Grossman, is vastly different from all other roles Cruise has ever taken on and it’s definitely one of his best-ever roles.

Plus, Tropic Thunder is still rather funny – even if some jokes haven’t aged super well – making it a film you should definitely add to your binge list.

Where To Watch: Stan, Amazon Prime Video & Foxtel Now.

