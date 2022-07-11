Hung As A Horse? This TV Show Wants You, Champion

Ask most men and they’d probably say they’d wish they had a bigger penis. But not everyone wants a bigger bell-end – and now there’s a documentary exposing the plight of men with oversized pricks.

Tentatively titled Too Large For Love, the British documentary TV production hopes to discuss the hidden problems of living with a very large penis, how it affects all aspects of life including your sex life, and what help is out there for those in need.

“We’d like to speak to people about their positive and negative experiences of having a large penis, or being with someone who has one,” the casting call says.

The casting call doesn’t specify what they consider ‘very large’, so we’ll leave that up to you to speculate…

Get your mind out of the gutter. Image: Tennis Nuts

What is the average penis size? The biggest (pun intended) study to date, which was conducted in 2014 and measured the schmeat of 15,521 men across the globe, revealed that the average length of an erect penis is 13.12cm (5.16in) and 11.66cm (4.59in) in girth.

The largest pecker on the planet reportedly belongs to 59-year-old Roberto Esquivel Cabrera from Saltillo, Mexico, who has a monster dong measuring a record-breaking 18.9in (48cm).

You can apply for Too Large For Love here. Good luck, girthy gentlemen…