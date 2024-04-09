Tudor Drop Their Most Expensive Watch Ever At Watches & Wonders 2024

Whilst everyone was (quite rightly) revelling in the news that Rolex had announced the latest releases in the celebrated GMT-Master II collection, its sibling company Tudor was quietly stepping out with an eye-watering release of its own.

Tudor has been making some big moves in the world of sport in the last few months, announcing huge partnerships with David Beckham’s Inter Miami team in the MLS and Daniel Ricciardo’s F1 team VCARB. So it’s a pleasant change to see the brand return to the world of haute horologie at this year’s coveted watch event… and they may have just knocked this next one out of the park.

Image: Tudor



Image: Tudor

Presented in a 39mm diameter satin-finished 18-carat yellow gold case, the Tudor Black Bay 18K has certainly got the Midas’ touch; from the 18 ct yellow gold bezel, case and crown, to the 18 ct yellow gold bracelet, this release is a symphony of gold. It’s no wonder it’s the brand’s most expensive release of 2024.

On the dial, Tudor have continued the tradition of sleek green hues which naturally complement the overture of gold throughout the watch. Under the hood, the Black Bay 58 18k reveals it’s not just a pretty face, boasting the Manufacture Calibre MT5400, a COSC-certified self-winding mechanical movement with a bidirectional rotor system to deliver unparalleled Swiss-level precision.

Now, of course, this isn’t cheap—$47,400 AUD to be exact. That’s $30,000 more than the new GMT-Master II Oystersteel that Rolex has just announced. Stepping out from big brother’s shadow, indeed…