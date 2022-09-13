Zendaya Doesn’t Need Emmys When She’s Got Watches Like These

Zendaya might have just won another Emmy, but she’s already winning as far as we’re concerned.

The 26-year-old actress and singer, who just won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards for her role as Rue in Euphoria, isn’t just one of the most talented young stars in Hollywood right now, but she also has amazing taste in watches.

She’s previously been spotted wearing Bulgari, Cartier and Patek Philippe watches (a brand her boyfriend Tom Holland is a particularly big fan of as well) but her latest horological haul – a recent birthday present to herself, we wager – might just be her best yet.

Zendaya was spotted having a cheeky day out in New York City wearing a monochromatic outfit with a matching, brand-new Rolex Cosmograph Daytona ‘Panda’ (ref. 116500LN-0001). Pure class, but would we expect anything else from her?

Images: JustJared / Rolex

The Rolex Daytona is, simply put, one of the most iconic and desirable watches of all time. The sole chronograph produced by the Swiss brand is inarguably its most sought-after model and waiting lists for stainless steel examples like this one are as much as 5 years long.

This one’s called the ‘Panda’ thanks to its white and black look: models with a black dial and white subdials are called ‘Reverse Pandas’. Featuring a ceramic bezel, Chromalight lume and an Oyster bracelet, it’s a versatile and stylish classic.

Zendaya’s 2022 Emmy win is her second, her other also being for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series and also for Euphoria, funnily enough. Now she just needs a Grammy, Oscar and Tony…