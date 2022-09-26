Ana De Armas To Go Full ‘John Wick’ In Upcoming Film

Ballerina, an upcoming film starring Ana de Armas and set in the same universe as John Wick, is set to start filming any day now.

Since the film, John Wick first hit cinemas in 2014, it quickly became a global phenomenon. There are now three John Wick films, with a fourth and potentially fifth film on the way, as well as a prequel spinoff series called, The Continental, that’s set to be released next year.

But there’s also a spinoff film on the way too. Titled Ballerina, the film will star Ana de Armas of Knives Out, No Time To Die and The Gray Man fame. And according to Variety, de Armas will start filming in the next month or so, meaning Ballerina is likely to be released either in late 2023 or early 2024.

Ballerina will follow a young female assassin (played by de Armas) as she seeks revenge against the people who killed her family. The premise sounds very similar to the premise of the first John Wick film but that’s not the only connection to the franchise.

The ballerina scene from John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. Image Credit: Lionsgate

While it hasn’t been confirmed as of yet, it’s likely that de Armas’ character was raised and trained at the same place John was; in the third John Wick film, it’s revealed that John was raised and trained to be an assassin in a theatre and as he walks through it, there are ballet dancers training in one of the theatre’s rooms.

Len Wiseman, known for directing Underworld, is set to direct Ballerina while Shay Hatten, who co-wrote John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4, has co-written Ballerina with Oscar-winner, Emerald Fennell.

At this stage, it’s not clear whether Keanu Reeves will appear in Ballerina as John Wick. Deadline previously reported that Reeves will definitely not make a cameo appearance in the John Wick spinoff series, The Continental but that’s because the series pre-dates John himself.

And despite the fact that Reeves will not appear on the show, he’s still supportive and has read every script for The Continental. Clearly, Reeves is passionate about the John Wick universe and therefore, could show up in Ballerina… Here’s hoping!