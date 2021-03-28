The first game of golf was first played way back in the 1400s, in cold, ancient Scotland; and yet it stood the test of time, as it’s still widely and globally popular in 2021. It’s even become a common business tool, with some companies holding board meetings on the green. While proven to improve physical and mental health, the key to a perfect game of golf is having the best possible equipment whilst looking effortlessly fashionable.

So, if you have a golfer in your life (which, be honest, we all do), and you don’t know what to get them for Father’s Day, Birthday, or Christmas, help them out by upgrading their golf instruments & wardrobe. Whether it’s your Dad, your brother, or one of your mates, if you need a present that’ll be his cup of tee… look no further!

We’ve rounded up these must-have items for golfers, all of which will make an un-fore-gettable gift for men.

1 of 25 G/FORE Golf Gloves Gloves are an essential element to any golfer’s wardrobe, so make your golfer the envy of everyone else on the green by gifting them The Collection Glove from G/FORE. The Collection Glove is the best of the best when it comes to golf gloves; made from 100% cabretta leather, The Collection Glove is sophisticated, comfortable and built to last. Available in a variety of colours, this gift is perfect for any golfer.



Although, if you're looking for a cooler, more-modern glove that'll wow them, we love G/FORE's Delta Force Camo Glove. Shop Now

2 of 25 Rhone Polo Shirt If you’re looking for more bang for your buck, keep your gift simple with Rhone’s Delta Pique Polo. Although the polo was designed specifically for golf, it’s versatile enough to be put into your golfer’s everyday wardrobe. Featuring a raglan sleeve with shoulder articulation, the Delta Pique Polo allows for better arm movement, a necessity for playing golf. It also boasts cooling & anti-odor technology which will keep golfers feeling fresh for all 18 holes. The Delta Pique Polo is available in either a short sleeve or long sleeve, and comes in both modern and classic colours, so you can customise it to your golfer’s style. Shop Now

3 of 25 Callaway Golf Bag Arguably, a golf bag is one of the most quintessential items any golfer needs, therefore making it the perfect gift for a golfer. And you can’t go wrong with Callaway’s Fairway 14 Stand Bag. A combination of both a cart and stand bag, the Fairway 14 Stand Bag is Callaway’s bestseller for a reason. Featuring full-length dividers for a full-sized 14-way top for optimal club organisation, padded shoulder strap & hip pad for comfort, and nine pockets, which includes a soft-lined waterproof zip valuables pocket, an insulated water bottle pocket, hidden rain hood pocket (and the rain hood’s included!) for easy management of all golf necessities. Callaway’s lightweight Fairway 14 Stand bag is a crucial need for any golfer, so if you want to give a gift that’ll definitely be a hole in one, this is it. Shop Now

4 of 25 Lululemon Classic Pant Fashion is imperative to golf; therefore if you’re looking for a gift, apparel that’ll keep your golfer looking his best is a perfect option. The ABC Classic Warpstreme Pant by Lululemon make for an ace gift as they possess the comfort and flexibility of activewear but camouflage as a pair of trousers. With four-way stretch, wrinkle resistant and shape retention fabric, the ABC Classic Warpstreme Pant will allow golfers to move freely on the green without getting creased trousers (a golf fashion faux pas). Available in 10 timeless colours, and a variety of sizes and pant lengths, these classic-fit pants will delight any golfer lucky enough to be gifted them. Shop Now

5 of 25 Odyssey Putter Most golf enthusiasts will obviously already have their own set of clubs, but it’s safe to say any golfer would be absolutely thrilled to be given the most-iconic and most-played putter insert of all time, right? Well, with Odyssey’s White Hot OG Putter you can do it! The White Hot OG Putter, the most decorated putter insert of all time, features a urethane cover, a luxurious silver PVD finish, and a fine milling along the face, which will help golfers acquire a consistent centre strike & will improve distance control. If you want a gift that’ll really impress a golfer, look no further. Shop Now

6 of 25 Ray Ban Sunglasses Being on the course all day means that golfers need sun protection, so gift them a pair of sunglasses to minimise glare. Ray Bans are renowned for producing the most iconic styles of sunnies, so you can’t go wrong gifting a pair of them. Try a Club Master Classic, as they’re a timeless design and any golfer will appreciate the pun of 'Club' Master. Shop Now

7 of 25 Zero Friction Golf Tees Sometimes the best gift is the simplest. A set of four Zero Friction ZFT Maxx Golf Tees can guarantee your golfer will definitely use them. The Zero Friction ZFT Maxx’s provide easier ball placement on the tee due to their extra large, extra thick and extra durability, and are a staple golfers will love to receive. Shop Now

8 of 25 Fairway & Greene Jacket Golf isn’t a seasonable sport so a smart jacket to wear during the cooler months is a great gift! The Barnard Valley Long Sleeve Full Zip, by Fairway & Greene, is perfect as it will keep your golfer looking his best, while also keeping him warm and comfortable. Available in both classic blue, and the more modern-looking black & grey, pick the colour that suits your golfer’s style and he’ll be thrilled! Shop Now

9 of 25 Cuater Golf Shoes You really can’t go wrong with The Ringer, Cuater’s Premium Performance Tour Golf Shoe. Any golfer will love the waterproof construction, air-mesh lining for breathability and moisture management, removable Softspikes Pivix cleats for traction and stability, and the SweetSpot Cushioning System: layers of cushioning and support that provide all day comfort. Plus while most golf shoes look a little dorky, The Ringer looks just like a regular sneaker, making it an ace gift. Shop Now

10 of 25 Optishot Golf In A Box If you really want to spoil your golfer, you can do it with Golf In A Box. This kit comes with all the essentials for building your own golf room at home. Included are a golf hitting net, mat, training simulator system (which includes 15 globally renowned courses, and realistic 3D graphics), practice balls and more, making it a perfect training aid (and perfect gift) for the golfer who wants to up his game by practicing in the comfort of his own home. Shop Now

11 of 25 TourTrek Rangefinder A rangefinder is a must-have item for golfers, although depending on how serious your golfer is about the sport, they might not have one yet. Indulge them with the TourTrek Signal Slope Laser Rangefinder. Featuring LCD display & slope, continuous yardage readings, 6x magnification that provides precise aim for the flagstick, long lasting battery life, plus more, the TourTrek Signal Slope Laser Rangefinder will make for a sublime present. Shop Now

12 of 25 Titleist Pro Golf Balls With all the balls that go missing during play, any golfer will always gladly receive more golf balls. Get them the number one ball on Worldwide Golf Tours, the Titleist Pro V1x Enhanced Alignment Golf Ball. Designed with new aerodynamic, cover, casing layer and core technologies, these balls will deliver longer distance and will help your golfer lower his score! Trust us, he’ll love this gift so much, he’ll strive to make sure these balls don’t go missing on the course. Shop Now

13 of 25 Players Gear Golf Brush Sometimes, things get messy on the golf course so if you’re looking for a smaller gift, the Players Gear Universal Golf Brush is the best way to go. This double sided cleaning brush easily removes dirt, grass and debris from clubs and golf clubs, and clips easily to either a belt or golf bag so it can’t get lost while playing. We recommend pairing this gift with either the Putter or the Golf Shoes featured above to make your gift extra special. Shop Now

14 of 25 J&M On Course Divot Tool Another great small gift is this Divot Tool by J&M On Course. These Divot Repair Tools are made from lightweight steel and can double as spike wrench and a club rest. While it’d make a great addition to any of the other gifts featured here, the Divot Tool would also be highly appreciated on its own by any golfer. Shop Now

15 of 25 Ram Golf Ball Retriever As much as golfers don’t want to admit it, sometimes balls do make their way into the water. The Ram Golf 15ft Ball Extending Golf Ball Retriever will save your golfer the trouble of risking getting wet or muddy themselves when retrieving balls that have gone astray. The retriever mechanism grabs balls in an easy snap, collapses down to 4ft to fit in any golf bag, and comes with a deluxe double zip cover to prevent any water or mud ruining their golf bag. Just be prepared for your golfer’s ego to pretend they don’t need this gift; the true beauty is they’ll secretly thank you every time they do use it… which they will. Shop Now

16 of 25 Callaway Scorecard Holder Make your golfer stand out on the green, with his very own Leather Scorecard. The Callaway Scorecard Holder is made of durable synthetic leather in a gorgeous shade of green. It’ll easily fit in any back pocket, features an elastic loop for pencils and provides a sturdy writing surface and will elevate your golfer to look like a pro (even if he’s not). Shop Now

17 of 25 Ram Golf Headcovers Golfers care deeply about their clubs (especially since they are expensive and imperative to the game) so get your golfer a Ram Golf Premium Vintage Style Headcovers Set to protect them. The headcovers are made from a water resistant PU-leather exterior and a plush lined interior which will keep his clubs from any harm. The vintage design calls back to styles and colour palettes worn by pros in the 70s, 80s and 90s Majors, which gives this headcover set a timeless look he’ll love. Shop Now

18 of 25 Ram Golf Umbrellas Rain won’t deter golfers from playing the sport they love, so gift them these funky Ram Golf Umbrellas! The set of three umbrellas, all feature a modern design in three different colours, so your golfer can coordinate with his outfit. Plus, each umbrella features water-repellent material which will keep him dry no matter how heavy the downpour is, and a double canopy for ultimate wind-resistance. Shop Now

19 of 25 S'well Water Bottle A water bottle will never go astray on the golf course, or in day to day life. S’well water bottles stay cold for 24 hours and stay warm for 12, and feature stylish designs. Go the extra mile and get him the Hole In One Bottle, which features a unique golf ball texture. When using the bottle on the green, he’ll love the condensation-free exterior that won’t sweat his hands before taking a swing, and when he uses the bottle at work or home, he’ll love being reminded of golf, making it a top-scoring (or low scoring in golf terms) gift. Shop Now

20 of 25 ClubGolf Cart Towel A necessity to golfers is a towel to clean their equipment. The ClubGlove Golf Finest Microfiber Cart Towel, is used by professional Tour players as no other towel is softer or gentler. This premium towel will not scratch glasses, plastic, chrome and other delicate surfaces while cleaning and polishing. The Golf Finest Microfiber Cart Towel really is a step above the rest, so it’s the perfect gift that’ll make golfers actually excited to clean their golf paraphernalia. Shop Now

21 of 25 Rains Duffle Bag Sometimes, a golf bag can’t fit everything a golfer needs; like a change of clothes for the post-game drinks. So gift them this sophisticated Daily Duffle bag by Rains. Constructed in Rains’ signature waterproof fabric and a weather-resistant zip, this bag will be perfect on the course no matter what the weather is. Plus, the bag is versatile enough to be used for other ventures making it a delightfully all-purpose gift. Shop Now

22 of 25 Stance Socks While socks have become infamous as a ‘bad gift’, Stance socks are so comfortable and durable, golfers will actually enjoy these as a gift. Available in a variety of styles and colours, these socks provide moderate, targeted cushioning for ultimate all-day comfort, and engineered arch support for improved stabilisation (which is imperative to taking a perfect swing). Trust us, these socks won’t be scoffed at when they’re unwrapped. Shop Now

23 of 25 Garmin MARQ Smart Watch Garmin’s MARQ Golfer Modern Tool Watch is a must-have for golfers. The watch is equipped with smart features, including more than 41, 000 preloaded golf courses and boasts the most advanced game-tracking data ever. With an impressive battery life, and a domed sapphire crystal lens, the elegant MARQ Golfer is a vital need for any golf enthusiast making it a phenomenal gift. Shop Now

24 of 25 The Complete Golf Manual Although most golfers want to spend all their time on the course, they can’t. But, you can give them a book which they can devour in their down-time. The Complete Golf Manual by Steve Newell covers all aspects of golf, teaching both novices and experts how to self-improve their game. The book covers game technique, as well as equipment and etiquette, making it an invaluable gift as it’ll refine your golfer, making him the best player he can be. Shop Now