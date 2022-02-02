Best Plaid Shirts: 15 Best Plaid Shirts For Men For A Cool Laidback Look

A plaid shirt is a basic essential that should be included in every man’s wardrobe. Though plaid shirts hold a special place in Americana fashion – most notably featuring on just about every Beach Boys album cover, this design dates as far back as the 1800s, as they were hugely popular in the U.K. However, this item of clothing still maintains to be quintessential in men’s fashion as it offers next-level versatility and comfort.
You can never have too many plaid shirts, as this shirt is transeasonal and suitable for almost any occasion. However, if you’re looking for a quality shirt promising longevity, be sure you look out for a design that’s high functioning crafted premium fabrics. Pair with some jeans or slim-fitted trousers and a leather jacket for an effortlessly cool streetwear look.
If you’re looking to update your range of basics, we’ve uncovered some brands producing some of the best men’s plaid shirts on the market. Whether you’re heading into bottomless brunch or bougie post-work drinks, these quality shirts are guaranteed to leave a lasting impression.
Hugo Boss
Hugo Boss has a mix of short sleeve, business and casual smart shirts that are sure to make a fashion statement as soon as you enter the room. From bold flannels to more neutral monochromatic plaids shirts men, Hugo Boss supplies a versatile range geared to make you look incredibly sophisticated.
Bonobos
With shirts are designed to fit effortlessly, you'll struggle to find a better plaid shirt securing optimal comfort. These plaid shirts are available in just about every colour, perfect for building a smart casual look.
Todd Snyder
If you're looking for laidback luxe, then these plaid shirts are for you. Many of these designs are brushed with lightweight flannel to feel super soft against the skin while securing superior comfort. These plaids come in various tones and prints, sure to add a little colour to your everyday attire.
Paul Smith
From casual button-downs to more formal designs, Paul Smith creates a versatile collection catering to every man's preferred aesthetic. Many of these plaid shirts are cut from premium cotton and wool, promising to last a lifetime.
J. Crew
These men's casual men's plaid shirts are the perfect balance of laidback and luxury, as J.Crew cut their shirts from quality fabrics while capturing a relaxed aesthetic. This extensive range supplies every kind of plaid shirt including, ones cut from cashmere cotton, broken in oxfords and soft flannel.
Outerknown
Outerknown creates rugged plaid shirts, perfect for building your casual wardrobe. Their Blanket Shirt is one of the finest plaid shirts on the market, as this design is heavyweight cotton with buttons made from nuts. Also, this heavy is incredibly durable yet soft and breathable.
Mango
These plaids are available in relaxed styles and more fitting designs, suitable for almost every occasion. These plaid shirts feature the most colourful palettes and patterns geared to complete any look.
Banana Republic
Banana Republic has a collection of short sleeve and long sleeve plaids in many different colours to go with every outfit. These plaid shirts are cut from organic cotton for ultimate comfort and warmth.
These are some of the best plaids, as Club Monaco provides a range available in neutral and soft coloured guaranteed to make you look highly polished. Cut from the finest materials such as pure cotton and linen, these plaid shirts promise longevity.
