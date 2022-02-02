Best Plaid Shirts: 15 Best Plaid Shirts For Men For A Cool Laidback Look

A plaid shirt is a basic essential that should be included in every man’s wardrobe. Though plaid shirts hold a special place in Americana fashion – most notably featuring on just about every Beach Boys album cover, this design dates as far back as the 1800s, as they were hugely popular in the U.K. However, this item of clothing still maintains to be quintessential in men’s fashion as it offers next-level versatility and comfort.

You can never have too many plaid shirts, as this shirt is transeasonal and suitable for almost any occasion. However, if you’re looking for a quality shirt promising longevity, be sure you look out for a design that’s high functioning crafted premium fabrics. Pair with some jeans or slim-fitted trousers and a leather jacket for an effortlessly cool streetwear look.

If you’re looking to update your range of basics, we’ve uncovered some brands producing some of the best men’s plaid shirts on the market. Whether you’re heading into bottomless brunch or bougie post-work drinks, these quality shirts are guaranteed to leave a lasting impression.

1/15 Hugo Boss Hugo Boss has been serving the best luxury pieces since its launch in 1924. This German clothing label manufactures some of the best plaid shirts cut from high-quality materials and fabric.



Hugo Boss has a mix of short sleeve, business and casual smart shirts that are sure to make a fashion statement as soon as you enter the room. From bold flannels to more neutral monochromatic plaids shirts men, Hugo Boss supplies a versatile range geared to make you look incredibly sophisticated. Shop Hugo Boss at Hugo Boss Shop Now Free shipping on orders over $150 Shop Hugo Boss at House of Fraser Shop Now

2/15 Bonobos In 2017, Bonobos started as an e-commerce apparel store when the idea of online shopping seemed relatively new. Soon after launching, Bonobos developed a large customer base known for designing extraordinarily comfy and flattering apparel, including their collection of plaids.



With shirts are designed to fit effortlessly, you'll struggle to find a better plaid shirt securing optimal comfort. These plaid shirts are available in just about every colour, perfect for building a smart casual look. Shop Bonobos at Bonobos Shop Now Free Shipping, returns & exchanges Shop Bonobos at Nordstrom Shop Now Free shipping

3/15 Todd Snyder Todd Snyder launched his label in 2011, with the vision to infuse his love of New York into the DNA of his menswear. Todd Synder offers the finest accessories, statement pieces, and custom suiting, reflecting classic American style, perfect for the everyday modern gentlemen.



If you're looking for laidback luxe, then these plaid shirts are for you. Many of these designs are brushed with lightweight flannel to feel super soft against the skin while securing superior comfort. These plaids come in various tones and prints, sure to add a little colour to your everyday attire. Shop Todd Snyder at Todd Snyder Shop Now We offer free shipping and returns on orders over $150 within the continental U.S.

5/15 J. Crew J. Crew is a top-tier casual wear brand, creating trendy designs fused with the latest technology. Setting a global benchmark for accessible products, J Crew makes the best everyday piece for the most competitive prices, including their plaids.



These men's casual men's plaid shirts are the perfect balance of laidback and luxury, as J.Crew cut their shirts from quality fabrics while capturing a relaxed aesthetic. This extensive range supplies every kind of plaid shirt including, ones cut from cashmere cotton, broken in oxfords and soft flannel. Shop J. Crew at J. Crew Shop Now Free standard shipping and handling to J.Crew Rewards members on qualifying orders.

6/15 Outerknown This brand is putting fast fashion to shame, with one sustainable piece at a time. Outerknown was founded in surfing legend Kelly Slater and creative director John Moore with the dream to create eco-friendly and ethically sourced clothing committed to serving outdoor enthusiasts.



Outerknown creates rugged plaid shirts, perfect for building your casual wardrobe. Their Blanket Shirt is one of the finest plaid shirts on the market, as this design is heavyweight cotton with buttons made from nuts. Also, this heavy is incredibly durable yet soft and breathable. Shop Outerknown at Outerknown Shop Now Free standard shipping on all international orders over $200 USD. Shop Outerknown at Huckberry Shop Now International orders over $198 USD ship for free

7/15 Mango Mango is synonymous with cool fashion available for affordable the best competitive prices. If you’re looking for classic pieces without breaking the bank, then make sure you visit their website.



These plaids are available in relaxed styles and more fitting designs, suitable for almost every occasion. These plaid shirts feature the most colourful palettes and patterns geared to complete any look. Shop Mango at Mango Shop Now Free delivery from $100 and easy returns

8/15 Banana Republic Founded in the late seventies by two Californian creatives passionate about the outdoors, Banana republic infuses playful essence into everything they make. If you're looking for a brand that supplies youthful clothes with a touch of sophistication, Banana Republic has you covered.



Banana Republic has a collection of short sleeve and long sleeve plaids in many different colours to go with every outfit. These plaid shirts are cut from organic cotton for ultimate comfort and warmth. Shop Banana Republic at Banana Republic Shop Now Free shipping over $50 for members

9/15 American Eagle American Eagle is the pinnacle of casual everyday apparel. Available for low prices, American Eagle is accessible without compromising its design or quality. If you're looking for the best everyday flannel shirts and plaid shirts, be sure you check out this range, as they provide designs made from the softest fabrics geared to be super cosy. Shop American Eagle at American Eagle Shop Now

10/15 Club Monaco Club Monaco is all about "affordable luxury", designing clothes redefining how modern men present themselves. Founded in the mid-eighties, Club Monaco combines excellent casual style with an athletic sensibility, creating a “better basic” for men.



These are some of the best plaids, as Club Monaco provides a range available in neutral and soft coloured guaranteed to make you look highly polished. Cut from the finest materials such as pure cotton and linen, these plaid shirts promise longevity. Shop Club Monaco at Club Monaco Shop Now Free shipping offer on orders over $99

11/15 Jos. A. Bank Though Jos. A. Bank began as a small business in 1905, it's now a fashion empire, with over 500 nationwide thanks to its high-quality menswear. If you're looking for plaid to incorporate in your smart casual look, make sure you check out their collection. These plaid shirts are simple yet refined and feature gorgeous colours. Shop Jos. A. Bank at Jos. A. Bank Shop Now Free shipping

12/15 ASOS Design ASOS is everyone's favourite online store that offers various styles, prints, sizes and colours. Starting in 2000, the company sells over 850 brands and its own range of clothing and accessories. ASOS offers every kind of plaid shirt; whether if you're looking for a 90s oversized plaid shirt or a slim-fit design, they have it all. Shop ASOS Design at ASOS Shop Now Free shipping over $80