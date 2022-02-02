Clothing

Best Plaid Shirts: 15 Best Plaid Shirts For Men For A Cool Laidback Look

3 February 2022 by

A plaid shirt is a basic essential that should be included in every man’s wardrobe. Though plaid shirts hold a special place in Americana fashion – most notably featuring on just about every Beach Boys album cover, this design dates as far back as the 1800s, as they were hugely popular in the U.K. However, this item of clothing still maintains to be quintessential in men’s fashion as it offers next-level versatility and comfort.

You can never have too many plaid shirts, as this shirt is transeasonal and suitable for almost any occasion. However, if you’re looking for a quality shirt promising longevity, be sure you look out for a design that’s high functioning crafted premium fabrics. Pair with some jeans or slim-fitted trousers and a leather jacket for an effortlessly cool streetwear look.

If you’re looking to update your range of basics, we’ve uncovered some brands producing some of the best men’s plaid shirts on the market. Whether you’re heading into bottomless brunch or bougie post-work drinks, these quality shirts are guaranteed to leave a lasting impression.

Gray Hugo Boss Plaid Shirt1/15

Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss has been serving the best luxury pieces since its launch in 1924. This German clothing label manufactures some of the best plaid shirts cut from high-quality materials and fabric.

Hugo Boss has a mix of short sleeve, business and casual smart shirts that are sure to make a fashion statement as soon as you enter the room. From bold flannels to more neutral monochromatic plaids shirts men, Hugo Boss supplies a versatile range geared to make you look incredibly sophisticated.

Shop Hugo Boss at Hugo Boss

Shop Now

Free shipping on orders over $150

House of Fraser

Shop Hugo Boss at House of Fraser

Shop Now

Blue Bonobos Plaid Shirt2/15

Bonobos

In 2017, Bonobos started as an e-commerce apparel store when the idea of online shopping seemed relatively new. Soon after launching, Bonobos developed a large customer base known for designing extraordinarily comfy and flattering apparel, including their collection of plaids.

With shirts are designed to fit effortlessly, you'll struggle to find a better plaid shirt securing optimal comfort. These plaid shirts are available in just about every colour, perfect for building a smart casual look.

Shop Bonobos at Bonobos

Shop Now

Free Shipping, returns & exchanges

Nordstrom

Shop Bonobos at Nordstrom

Shop Now

Free shipping

Green Todd Snyder Plaid Shirt3/15

Todd Snyder

Todd Snyder launched his label in 2011, with the vision to infuse his love of New York into the DNA of his menswear. Todd Synder offers the finest accessories, statement pieces, and custom suiting, reflecting classic American style, perfect for the everyday modern gentlemen.

If you're looking for laidback luxe, then these plaid shirts are for you. Many of these designs are brushed with lightweight flannel to feel super soft against the skin while securing superior comfort. These plaids come in various tones and prints, sure to add a little colour to your everyday attire.

Shop Todd Snyder at Todd Snyder

Shop Now

We offer free shipping and returns on orders over $150 within the continental U.S.

Blue and Green Todd Snyder Plaid Shirt4/15

Paul Smith

Paul Smith is one of Britain’s top brands known for its creative aesthetic that seamlessly blends tradition and modernity. Since launching in 1970, Paul Smith has created unexpected classic pieces with a twist.

From casual button-downs to more formal designs, Paul Smith creates a versatile collection catering to every man's preferred aesthetic. Many of these plaid shirts are cut from premium cotton and wool, promising to last a lifetime.

Shop Paul Smith at Paul Smith

Shop Now

Free delivery

House of Fraser

Shop Paul Smith at House of Fraser

Shop Now

Blue J. Crew Plaid Shirt5/15

J. Crew

J. Crew is a top-tier casual wear brand, creating trendy designs fused with the latest technology. Setting a global benchmark for accessible products, J Crew makes the best everyday piece for the most competitive prices, including their plaids.

These men's casual men's plaid shirts are the perfect balance of laidback and luxury, as J.Crew cut their shirts from quality fabrics while capturing a relaxed aesthetic. This extensive range supplies every kind of plaid shirt including, ones cut from cashmere cotton, broken in oxfords and soft flannel.

Shop J. Crew at J. Crew

Shop Now

Free standard shipping and handling to J.Crew Rewards members on qualifying orders.

Blue and Red Outerknown Plaid Shirt6/15

Outerknown

This brand is putting fast fashion to shame, with one sustainable piece at a time. Outerknown was founded in surfing legend Kelly Slater and creative director John Moore with the dream to create eco-friendly and ethically sourced clothing committed to serving outdoor enthusiasts.

Outerknown creates rugged plaid shirts, perfect for building your casual wardrobe. Their Blanket Shirt is one of the finest plaid shirts on the market, as this design is heavyweight cotton with buttons made from nuts. Also, this heavy is incredibly durable yet soft and breathable.

Shop Outerknown at Outerknown

Shop Now

Free standard shipping on all international orders over $200 USD.

Shop Outerknown at Huckberry

Shop Now

International orders over $198 USD ship for free

White Mango Plaid Shirt7/15

Mango

Mango is synonymous with cool fashion available for affordable the best competitive prices. If you’re looking for classic pieces without breaking the bank, then make sure you visit their website.

These plaids are available in relaxed styles and more fitting designs, suitable for almost every occasion. These plaid shirts feature the most colourful palettes and patterns geared to complete any look.

Shop Mango at Mango

Shop Now

Free delivery from $100 and easy returns

Black and White Banana Republic Plaid Shirt8/15

Banana Republic

Founded in the late seventies by two Californian creatives passionate about the outdoors, Banana republic infuses playful essence into everything they make. If you're looking for a brand that supplies youthful clothes with a touch of sophistication, Banana Republic has you covered.

Banana Republic has a collection of short sleeve and long sleeve plaids in many different colours to go with every outfit. These plaid shirts are cut from organic cotton for ultimate comfort and warmth.
Banana Republic

Shop Banana Republic at Banana Republic

Shop Now

Free shipping over $50 for members

9/15

American Eagle

American Eagle is the pinnacle of casual everyday apparel. Available for low prices, American Eagle is accessible without compromising its design or quality. If you're looking for the best everyday flannel shirts and plaid shirts, be sure you check out this range, as they provide designs made from the softest fabrics geared to be super cosy.
American Eagle

Shop American Eagle at American Eagle

Shop Now

Black and White Club Monaco Plaid Shirt10/15

Club Monaco

Club Monaco is all about "affordable luxury", designing clothes redefining how modern men present themselves. Founded in the mid-eighties, Club Monaco combines excellent casual style with an athletic sensibility, creating a “better basic” for men.

These are some of the best plaids, as Club Monaco provides a range available in neutral and soft coloured guaranteed to make you look highly polished. Cut from the finest materials such as pure cotton and linen, these plaid shirts promise longevity.

Shop Club Monaco at Club Monaco

Shop Now

Free shipping offer on orders over $99

White Jos. A. Bank Plaid Shirt11/15

Jos. A. Bank

Though Jos. A. Bank began as a small business in 1905, it's now a fashion empire, with over 500 nationwide thanks to its high-quality menswear. If you're looking for plaid to incorporate in your smart casual look, make sure you check out their collection. These plaid shirts are simple yet refined and feature gorgeous colours.
Jos. A. Bank

Shop Jos. A. Bank at Jos. A. Bank

Shop Now

Free shipping

Blue and Green ASOS Design Plaid Shirt12/15

ASOS Design

ASOS is everyone's favourite online store that offers various styles, prints, sizes and colours. Starting in 2000, the company sells over 850 brands and its own range of clothing and accessories. ASOS offers every kind of plaid shirt; whether if you're looking for a 90s oversized plaid shirt or a slim-fit design, they have it all.

Shop ASOS Design at ASOS

Shop Now

Free shipping over $80

Blue Farah Plaid Shirt13/15

Farah

Farah was founded in Texas in 1920, delivering the best essential basics for men. Here, you can expect to find the best plaid shirts available in every kind of style, colour and print. Many of these men's plaid shirts are 100% cotton made to feel super soft on the skin while elevating your casual wear.

Shop Farah at ASOS

Shop Now

Free shipping over $80

House of Fraser

Shop Farah at House of Fraser

Shop Now

Brown Uniqlo Plaid Shirt14/15

Uniqlo

If you're looking for pioneering fashion and technical fabrics, Uniqlo is a sure thing. Uniqlo has a vast range of plaids geared to be super flattering and look incredibly smart. Not to mention these plaid shirts feature some of the most colourful and bright checkered patterns.
Uniqlo

Shop Uniqlo at Uniqlo

Shop Now

$7.99 flat rate shipping

Yellow and Green Taylor Stitch Plaid Shirt15/15

Taylor Stitch

Taylor Stitch's clothing combines excellent style and practicality influenced by the Californian way of life. These men's plaid shirts are super durable and rugged, perfect for outdoor exploration, as they provide a little more warmth than the usual plaid shirt. Also, these plaid shirts are highly functional, with each design featuring chest pockets and heaps of buttons, so you can adjust it how you want.

Shop Taylor Stitch at Taylor Stitch

Shop Now

All orders shipping in the domestic US

Zappos

Shop Taylor Stitch at Zappos

Shop Now

Free shipping

Shop Taylor Stitch at Huckberry

Shop Now

International orders over $198 USD ship for free

