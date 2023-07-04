Chris & Liam Hemsworth Step Out In Mykonos Wearing Matching Rolex Watches

Written by Jamie Weiss

Chris Hemsworth and Liam Hemsworth aren’t just incredibly famous and incredibly fit, but they’ve also have incredible taste in watches – with the A-list brothers spotted wearing matching Rolexes while on holiday.

The Hemsworth family are the closest thing Australia has to a royal family other than, you know, the royal family. The three Hemsworth brothers – Liam, Luke and Chris – aren’t just three of the best actors this country has ever produced, but they’re also some of the biggest celebrities in the world. Well, Chris and Liam are, at least.

Case in point: the two younger, buffer Hemsworths are currently on holiday in Mykonos, having dinner with Matt Damon and having beach parties with actresses and models – imagine you and your bro getting a feed with Matt Damon?

They were also spotted wearing matching yellow gold Rolex Cosmograph Daytonas (each worth around $80,000 AUD) while out and about in the Greek resort town. We reckon that’s pretty cool.

Chris and Liam enter a restaurant in Mykonos wearing their matching Rolexes. Chris and Liam’s Rolex Cosmograph Daytona (ref. 116508-0009).

From the paparazzi photos, we reckon they’re both wearing examples of the ref. 116508-0009, which was produced from 2011 to 2023, when it was replaced by the very similar ref. 126508-0002 in this year’s update to the Daytona.

As mentioned above, they feature an 18ct yellow gold case as well as a matching Oyster bracelet and an intense black dial with gold subdials and ‘Daytona’ written in red text above the running small seconds subdial at 6 o’clock.

Of course, Chris Hemsworth was a TAG Heuer ambassador for years but has since parted ways with the popular Swiss watch brand. Since then, he’s been using his contractual freedom to pick up and wear a wide variety of watches.

We’ve seen him rock Audemars Piguet Royal Oaks, IWC Schaffhausen Pilot’s Chronographs, Bulgari Octo Finissimos, Apple Watches, a Montblanc Meisterstück Heritage, and a bunch of Rolexes including a yellow gold Submariner.

Liam is also a bit of a watch guy, with pieces from brands like Breitling, Hamilton and Vacheron Constantin in his collection. Fun fact: fellow Antipodean movie star Russell Crowe also gifted him a Rolex Sea-Dweller Deepsea after they worked on the film Poker Face together.

Indeed, the only famous brothers who are probably bigger watch fans than the Hemsworths are the Jonas Brothers, who all have pretty minted watch collections. We’d know who we’d rather see in a film, though…