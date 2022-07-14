David Beckham Announces ‘Life & Career’ Documentary Coming To Netflix

David Beckham, the former Manchester United and England football genius, has just announced a documentary providing an in-depth look at his life and career will be coming to Netflix.

David Beckham has taken to Instagram to announce a new “documentary series about my life and career,” that will be made in partnership with streaming service giant, Netflix.

Not a huge amount is known about the documentary so far, and we only have David’s words to go on. He further explains in his Instagram caption:

“The series will feature unseen archive [footage], untold stories as well as interviews with the people who have been a part of my journey. The series is directed and produced by Academy Award winners Fisher Stephens and John Battsek.”

Fisher Stephens is an American actor and producer, who currently stars in Succession, and has appeared in a number of Wes Anderson movies, including The Grand Budapest Hote, Isle of Dogs, and The French Dispatch. He also served as a producer on the hugely popular Netflix documentary Tiger King.

Naturally, David Beckham’s announcement has received plenty of comments from his celebrity pals, including chef Gordon Ramsay, who said, “Congrats mate.” David’s son, Romeo said he “can’t wait,” and MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov claimed David too, is a “Legend.”

David Beckham is easily one of the biggest household names, and a lot is already known about the former footballer who has become an international style icon and owner of his own football team, Inter Miami CF.

But, while his life lately is well-documented thanks to the advent of social media platforms such as Instagram, so to be given the chance to get a closer look at David’s roots and how he came to make his mark on the global stage should make for impressive viewing.

What we can also be pretty damn sure of is that, since this will be a Netflix-produced documentary, it will be incredibly well done. Netflix is home to some of the best documentaries on the planet, the majority of which focus on true crime, but there are some other absolute gems such as Drive to Survive.

We’ll be sure to update this page as and when more information about the David Beckham documentary becomes available, including its release date.