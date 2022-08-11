First Look At Johnny Depp’s Anticipated Return To The Big Screen

The first look at Johnny Depp’s first feature film role in three years has been released, along with many other details about the film itself.

It’s been just over two months since Johnny Depp won the infamous defamation lawsuit he filed against his ex-wife Amber Heard. And now, fresh from his victory, the actor/musician is once again focusing on his career.

According to Deadline, Depp has begun filming for Jeanne du Barry, an upcoming drama film based on the life of Jeanne Bécu – best known for being King Louis XV’s last official mistress. Depp will star as Louis XV; which marks his first feature film role in three years.

Depp as Louis XV – the actor’s first feature film role in three years. Image Credit: Why Not Productions

The production company behind Jeanne du Barry, Why Not Productions, even shared the first look at Depp playing Louis XV, and in true Depp fashion, he looks almost unrecognisable (of course, that’s probably because of the blindfold that’s covering half of his face).

Maïwenn, whose film Polisse won the Jury Prize at the 2011 Cannes Film Festival, is directing Jeanne du Barry. She will also star opposite Depp as the titular character.

At this stage, there’s no telling when Jeanne du Barry will be released but we’re guessing it’ll most likely hit cinemas in late 2023 or early 2024, as filming will wrap in October of this year. After he’s finished filming for Jeanne du Barry, it’s unlikely that Depp will book another feature film role for at least some time though.

Depp with his band The Hollywood Vampires. Image Credit: @hollywoodvampires

This is because the actor’s band The Hollywood Vampires announced earlier this year on Instagram that Depp, alongside other band members Joe Perry, Alice Cooper and Tommy Henriksen, plan to tour Germany and Luxembourg in June 2023.

So it’s likely that once Depp has finished with Jeanne du Barry, he will be too busy rehearsing for The Hollywood Vampires tour to star in another film. Sorry, Pirates of the Caribbean fans but it may be a long time before Depp returns to the franchise…