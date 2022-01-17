New Movies 2022: What’s Opening In Australia This Year

The last two years have been tough on the film industry, thanks to a certain global pandemic. However, despite multiple delays, trials, and tribulations, there are a fair few films being released this year.

And let us tell you, some of the films slated for release this year look simply awesome! From highly-anticipated sequels to animated comedies to blockbuster action films; we guarantee you’ll be visiting your local cinema a lot in 2022!

Here are the best upcoming films, all being released in Australia this year, that you simply must go and see.

Nightmare Alley

With a star-studded cast, Nightmare Alley is an upcoming crime drama, directed by Guillermo del Toro, that looks to be a neo-noir dream, or rather nightmare; pun fully intended. Starring Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett, the film looks delightfully thrilling and will be released in Australian cinemas on the 20th of January.

Death On The Nile

Death On The Nile, the sequel to the 2017 film, Murder On The Orient Express and is based on the 1937 book of the same name by legendary author Agatha Christie. Directed by and starring Kenneth Branaugh, actors Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Rose Leslie, Ali Fazal, Emma Mackey and Letitia Wright, Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders also star in the film. Death On The Nile will be released on the 11th of February.

Uncharted

Fans of the extremely popular Uncharted video games rejoiced when it was announced that a movie based on the games would soon grace our cinema screens. The film will act as a prequel to the games and will tell the story of how a young Nathan Drake, played by Tom Holland, first met his sidekick Sully, played by Mark Wahlberg, as they embark on a dangerous quest to seek the lost treasure of El Dorado. Uncharted will hit Aussie theatres on February 17.

The Batman

Yes, another Batman reboot; this time starring Robert Pattinson as the crime-fighting vigilante. The Batman will not be an origin story but will follow Bruce Wayne in his second year of being Batman as he pursues the serial killer, The Riddler. Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell also star in the film, being released on the 4th of March.

Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre

Directed and written by Guy Ritchie, Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre is a spy action comedy starring Jason Statham as the super spy, ​​Orson Fortune. The film’s premise is that Fortune recruits Hollywood’s biggest movies star for an undercover mission. Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre also stars Aubrey Plaza, Josh Hartnett, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone, and Hugh Grant and hits cinemas on March 18.

The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent

The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent stars Nicholas Cage, who will play a fictional version of himself in the action-comedy. The supporting cast includes Pedro Pascal, Sharon Horgan, Ike Barinholtz, Jacob Scipio, Lily Sheen, Neil Patrick Harris, and Tiffany Haddish. The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent will be released on the 22nd of April.

Morbius

The highly anticipated Sony Pictures film, Morbius has been in the works since 2017 and is the first live-action film adaptation of the pseudo-blood-sucking vampire, Morbius, from the Marvel comics. Starring Jared Leto as the titular character as well as Matt Smith, Jared Harris, Adria Arjona, Michael Keaton, and Tyrese Gibson, Morbius is slated for release on April 1st.

Bullet Train

Bullet Train, based on the novel, Maria Beetle, has a stellar ensemble cast that includes Brad Pitt, Joey King, Andrew Koji, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Masi Oka, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Hiroyuki Sanada, Karen Fukuhara, Bad Bunny and Sandra Bullock. The film is an action-thriller about five assassins who, whilst on a train, realise their assignments all interconnect, and will be released on April 7.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

The third film in the Fantastic Beasts franchise — which acts as a prequel to the Harry Potter series — Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is set in the 1930s and the story will lead up to the wizarding world’s involvement in the ‘muggle’ World War II. Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, and Katherine Waterston will reprise their roles, while Mads Mikkelsen is set to replace Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will hit cinemas on the 15th of April.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The highly anticipated sequel to Doctor Strange and the 28th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will see Benedict Cumberbatch reprise his role as Stephen Strange. The film will follow the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home and Loki, and will be a deep dive into the multiverse; a concept explored frequently in the Marvel comics. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be released on the 6th of May.

Top Gun: Maverick

After more than thirty years, the best living testing pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, played by Tom Cruise, will return to the silver screen. The sequel to the immensely popular Top Gun film, Top Gun: Maverick, will see Cruise and Val Kilmer reprise their roles and will follow Maverick as he trains top gun graduates. Top Gun: Maverick will be released on the 27th of May.

The Bob’s Burgers Movie

Based on the Emmy-winning animated series, The Bob’s Burgers Movie will be a musical-comedy and will see the original voice cast from Bob’s Burgers reprise their roles. The film will follow Bob and Linda struggle to keep their restaurant afloat after a ruptured water main leaves a huge sinkhole out front, while the kids, Tina, Gene, and Louise, try to solve a mystery. The Bob’s Burgers Movie will hit theatres on May 27.

Jurassic World: Dominion

The highly anticipated third instalment to the Jurassic World films, Jurassic World: Dominion stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. Iconic actors, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neil and Laura Dern, who appeared in the first 1993 Jurassic Park movie, will also star in the film reprising their respective roles. The film’s plotline is humans dealing with dinosaurs being on the mainland and, naturally, wreaking havoc. Jurassic World: Dominion will hit theatres on June 10.

Lightyear

Starring Chris Evans as the voice of Buzz Lightyear, Lightyear is a computer-animated Toy Story spin-off. The film will act as an origin story for Buzz Lightyear, the human who inspired the toy of the same name. Taika Waititi also has a voice-acting role in Lightyear, which will be released on the 17th of June.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder will be the fourth Thor film and the 29th film overall in the MCU. Following the events of Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame, not too much about the plot has been revealed aside from Jane Foster taking on the mantle and powers of Thor. Taika Waititi is returning to direct and the film will star Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, and Vin Diesel. Thor: Love and Thunder is being released in cinemas on the 8th of July.

Nope

After the success of Get Out and Us, Jordan Peele returns with another horror film he’s written and directed called Nope. There haven’t been many plot details announced about Nope, but the film will star Daniel Kaluuya — who starred in Get Out — Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun. Nope is sure to shock and terrify viewers when it’s released on July 22.

Black Adam

A superhero film based on the DC comics of the same name, Black Adam is intended to be a part of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Black Adam is actually a spin-off of previous DC film Shazam! and will focus on Shazam’s archnemesis, the anti-hero Black Adam, played by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. The film will be released on the 29th of July.

Mission: Impossible 7

The seventh film in the Mission Impossible film series, Mission: Impossible 7 stars Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Frederick Schmidt, all reprising their respective roles from the previous films. The film will also star Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff, both of MCU fame, and Cary Elwes. Mission: Impossible 7 will be released in theatres on September 30.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)

The computer-animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) is the sequel to the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. This time around, Miles Morales/Spider-Man will adventure through the multiverse along with Gwen Stacy and other Spider-People to fight a powerful villain. The film will be released on October 7.

The Flash

Based on the DC comics of the same name, The Flash will see Ezra Miller reprise his role from Justice League as Barry Allen/The Flash. The film, the twelfth in the DCEU, will follow Allen as he goes back in time to stop his mother from being murdered. Ben Affleck will make an appearance in The Flash, reprising his role as Batman, which is released on the 4th of November.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

A sequel to Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be the 30th film in the MCU. Hardly any details about the plot have been announced; many fans are anxious to see what happens especially considering Chadwick Boseman, who played T’Challa/Black Panther in the MCU, sadly died in 2020, and it has been announced that the role of T’Challa will not be recast and will not even appear in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The film will hit theatres on November 11.

Avatar 2

Avatar 2 is the highly anticipated sequel to the record-breaking, Oscar-winning film Avatar, which was released over ten years ago in 2009. James Cameron has returned to direct, write, and produce the film, which will see Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana reprise their roles from the first Avatar. Avatar 2 will be released on December 16.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

The thirteenth film in the DCEU, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is also a sequel to Aquaman. Jason Momoa will reprise his role as Arthur Curry/Aquaman and Amber Heard and Nicole Kidman will also reprise their roles from the first Aquaman. Not too many details about the plot have been announced but will presumably follow the events of Justice League and Aquaman; Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be released in cinemas on the 16th of December.

