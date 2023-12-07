8 Must-Have Swim Shorts For This Australian Summer

Summer is finally here, which can mean only two things: first, your productivity at work is about to plummet as the silly season slump takes hold and, second, your wardrobe is in need of a comprehensive overhaul for the warmer months.

Summertime style can be hard for guys, begging the inevitable question of how much you can ever really do with a humble t-shirt and shorts while our feminine counterparts get to enjoy the endless luxuries of summer dress and miniskirt season.

While it may be a challenging mission, one piece you can easily nail is your swim shorts. Whether you’re a long-haired surfer type looking to finally get rid of last decade’s boardshorts or a smart-casual connoisseur who needs something for his beach days, you can find swimmers that elevate your entire wardrobe… if you know where to look.

To help you nail down exactly which simmers are for you, we’ve put together this guide, jam-packed with tried and tested advice.