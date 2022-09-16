Timothée Chalamet Reveals The ‘Career Rules’ Leonardo DiCaprio Lives By

Up-and-coming actor Timothée Chalamet has shared that Leonardo DiCaprio has a few ‘career rules’ and advised Chalamet to follow them too…

Timothée Chalamet’s star has continued to rise ever since his breakthrough role in the 2017 film, Call Me By Your Name.

For instance, the 26-year-old actor has gone on to appear in multiple hit films like Lady Bird, Little Women, Don’t Look Up and Dune. He’s also set to play Willy Wonka in the upcoming film, Wonka.

Looking at Chalamet’s career trajectory thus far, it’s clear he’s well on his way to becoming a household name. And it looks like Chalamet will reach that level of success even sooner thanks to iconic actor, Leonardo DiCaprio.

Speaking to British Vogue, Chalamet revealed that while he was filming Don’t Look Up with DiCaprio, the 47-year-old shared with Chalamet the ‘career rules’ he lives by – and no, one of the rules wasn’t ‘only date women aged 25 and under’. DiCaprio simply said:

DiCaprio and Chalamet in Don’t Look Up. Image Credit: Netflix

“No hard drugs and no superhero movies.” The advice Leonardo DiCaprio gave Timothée Chalamet

This isn’t the first time DiCaprio’s given a younger actor advice. DiCaprio also shared a few pearls of wisdom with Austin Butler – best known for his role in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis – back when the two were filming Once Upon A Time In Hollywood together.

Whether Chalamet decides to follow DiCaprio’s ‘career rules’ remains to be seen. On the one hand, DiCaprio is arguably the most successful actor of recent times, so Chalamet would be a fool not to take his advice.

On the other, we’d love to see Chalamet in a superhero movie; in fact, we’d love to see DiCaprio in a superhero movie. Here’s hoping DiCaprio one day breaks that particular rule; he did break his ‘25 rule’ for Gigi Hadid so it’s not totally unfeasible…