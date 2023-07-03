Tom Cruise Touches Down In Sydney Wearing A Lowkey $200,000 Watch

Written by Jamie Weiss

Tom Cruise, Hollywood’s most underrated watch guy, was spotted during a photo call in Sydney wearing a luxurious take on one of the most underrated luxury sports watches, the Vacheron Constantin Overseas.

You might be surprised to hear that Tom Cruise is a bit of a watch guy. Maybe it’s because, despite his enormous star status, he tends to dress fairly humbly: he’s a real ‘jeans and a t-shirt’ kinda guy. But he’s always got heat on his wrist.

The now-60-year-old is known for his love of Cartiers – he’s often spotted wearing a Santos or the more obscure Calibre de Cartier – but he’s also been spotted wearing pieces from IWC Schaffhausen, Jacob & Co, Panerai, Rolex and Tudor, just to name a few… He still has his Orfina Porsche Design Chronograph 1 that he wore in the original Top Gun, even.

RELATED: The Top Gun: Maverick Stopwatch Everyone’s Talking About… But Can’t Find

But for his most recent public outing – a photo call for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One at Sydney’s Overseas Passenger Terminal, backdropped by the iconic Sydney Opera House – Cruise wore his surprisingly subtle but rather expensive $200,000 AUD Vacheron Constantin Overseas Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin.

Tom Cruise poses for a photo call in front of the Sydney Opera House. Tom’s Vacheron Constantin Overseas Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin (ref. 4300V/120G-B945).

A boutique exclusive and bougie take on the Overseas, this perpetual calendar is crafted from 18ct white gold and features a dazzling blue sunburst dial, elegantly punctuated by three day, date and month indicators (the latter also incorporating a leap year indicator), with a moonphase indicator at 6 o’clock.

At just 8.10mm thick, it’s a horologically impressive beast and can easily hide under a cuff – hence its sneaky, ‘stealth wealth’ character. Its self-winding in-house calibre 1120 QP/1, if kept wound, will display the correct date until 2100 without any user input. Perpetual calendars are somewhat of a trademark complication for Vacheron Constantin, so combining their awesome sports watch with a traditional, time-honoured complication? It’s a yes from us.

The Overseas has long been overshadowed by other luxury sports watches like the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak or the Patek Philippe Nautilus (in popular culture, at least), but it seems to finally be having it moment in the sun. It’s fast becoming a must-have watch for celebrities in the know, with everyone from athletes like Steph Curry and Erling Haaland to musicians like The Weeknd and Dave all adding the famous integrated bracelet luxury sports watch to their collections.

WATCH our guide to the best watches cinema’s action heroes have ever worn (including Tom Cruise!) below.

As mentioned above, Tom’s in town promoting the rather wordily-titled Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, the seventh instalment in the blockbuster action/spy film franchise.

Dead Reckoning Parts One and Two will be Cruise’s final two appearances as superspy Ethan Hunt, with franchise favourites Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby and Henry Czerny all reprising their roles. Dead Reckoning Part One was originally scheduled for release in July 2021 but was pushed back thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s now officially scheduled for release on July 14th, 2023.