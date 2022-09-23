WTF Is Up With 2022’s Obsession With Incest?

Anyone who’s up to date with the most popular television shows on TV right now would have noticed some weird relationships have taken flight… Spoiler alert: the following article contains major spoilers for both Rick and Morty Season 6 and House of the Dragon.

Monday night is currently my favourite night of the week. That’s because when I get home from work, new episodes of both Rick and Morty and the Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon are awaiting me.

However, after a few days of processing, I’ve realised the most recent episodes of each show feature some really unconventional relationships. For starters, Bethic Twinstinct – the third episode of Rick and Morty’s sixth season – centred around Beth having an affair with her own clone.

To quote Rick, “Oh my god Beth, there’s masturbating and then there’s ~masturbating~”. Ultimately, the entire time I watched the episode I kept wondering, ‘Is this incest or an extreme form of self-love?’

Honestly, I’m still not so sure, but there’s no denying it’s a weird relationship that’s never really been explored onscreen before. Especially when you throw in the fact that Beth’s husband, Jerry was completely okay with the affair; so much so, that he tried to get it on with a version of himself from another dimension…

How many television shows show someone getting intimate with a clone of themselves? Image Credit: Adult Swim

And speaking of incest, let’s talk about House of the Dragon. We all know that Princess Rhaenyra and her uncle, Prince Daemon are going to get together, right? In the latest episode, Rhaenyra even challenged Daemon and said, “Cut through my father’s Kingsguard, take me to Dragonstone and make me your wife.”

While incest is nothing new to the Game of Thrones universe, what is new is that people seem to be rooting for it…? Whenever twins Jamie and Cersei Lannister declared their romantic love for each other in Game of Thrones, viewers instantly voiced their disgust online.

But this time round, viewers are seemingly supporting it. For instance, on Twitter, multiple people have expressed that, while they know it’s wrong, they want Rhaenyra and Damon’s relationship to blossom. As for me, I feel like it goes without saying but – I do not condone incest.

However, I can’t deny that there’s incredible chemistry between the actors Milly Alcock and Matt Smith and that chemistry does mess ever so slightly with my perception of the relationship between Rhaenyra and Daemon…

After watching these two shows one thing is clear though: television is slowly pushing boundaries and exploring relationships beyond the norm. Therefore, I can’t help but wonder what weird relationship is going to pop up on my screen next; who knows? Maybe Marge will finally leave Homer for Sideshow Bob or Mr Burns in an upcoming The Simpsons episode…