This New Marvel Halloween Special Is Perfect For Horror Lovers

The latest instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Werewolf by Night is definitely worth your time… Even if you’re not a Marvel fan.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is ever-expanding. This year alone we’ve been blessed with two MCU films and three MCU series and there’s still more to come before the year is up. Like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and season two of What If…?.

And the latest MCU instalment has just dropped on Disney+. Werewolf by Night, a standalone television special, is based on the Marvel comics of the same name and it’s seriously awesome. And unlike anything the MCU has done before.

Following a group of monster hunters who gather together after the death of their leader and are then suddenly thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic, Werewolf by Night is a fantastic homage to classic 1930s horror films.

WATCH: The official trailer for ‘Werewolf by Night’…

The special is tense, thrilling, spooky (perfect in the lead-up to Halloween) and the bloodiest MCU project so far (we’re guessing Deadpool 3 will surpass Werewolf by Night when it’s released). Plus, it’s well-acted by the relatively unknown cast – no A-listers here – and directed and scored to perfection by Michael Giacchino.

Werewolf by Night is not obviously connected to the MCU – spoiler: there are no cameos from Chris Hemsworth as Thor or Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury – and while in the past, we’ve found Phase 4’s lack of overarching story frustrating, Werewolf by Night is extremely enjoyable as a stand-alone project.

To be perfectly honest, the last few MCU instalments have left something to be desired; Thor: Love and Thunder was good but not great, for example. Whereas Werewolf by Night actively excited us for the first time since Wanda whispered “run” in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

If you’re a Marvel fan, Werewolf by Night is a must-watch, as it’s considered canon and a part of the rich MCU tapestry. But if you’re a casual fan or not a fan at all, we still highly recommend Werewolf by Night – cinematic, gory and compelling, what more could you want?