Zlatan Ibrahimovic & Daniel Ricciardo Have The Same Taste In Watches

The world’s most humble footballer continues his recent string of lavish luxury purchases with a super-rare Patek Philippe watch that another top athlete was recently seen wearing.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the Swedish soccer superstar, has been celebrating his 41st birthday in mega style lately: buying multiple Ferraris, tooling around in rare Porsches, getting exotic medical procedures… Guess being out injured gives you plenty of time to treat (read: repair) yourself.

His latest flex? He was spotted up in the bleachers watching his team AC Milan’s match against Juventus wearing a new Patek Philippe Nautilus ‘Blue Sapphire’ (ref. 5711/111P), which is worth a solid AU$1.25 million on the aftermarket. Crazy stuff.

Funnily enough, fellow celebrity athlete, Australian Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, was recently spotted wearing the exact same watch… We guess great minds think alike?

Images: Getty / Luxury Watch USA

This eye-catching rendition of Patek’s famous luxury sports watch features a platinum case and integrated bracelet; 44 baguette-cut blue sapphires (32 set in the bezel and 12 as hour markers) and a black gradient dial. Ricciardo’s is almost exactly the same, but instead features rubies instead of sapphires.

Both Zlatan’s sapphire and Danny Ric’s ruby watches are both ‘off-catalogue’ models, meaning that they’re not officially listed anywhere on Patek Philippe’s website or on display in boutiques. They’re rare and exclusive watches that are only offered or available to Patek’s most important (or biggest spending) customers.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Zlatan wear an off-catalogue piece from a top luxury watch brand, either. This time last year, he was spotted wearing a flashy Rolex Daytona Rainbow (ref. 116595RBOW) whilst hanging out with tennis superstar Novak Djokovic.

Guess Ricciardo might need to get a Rainbow Daytona now, too…