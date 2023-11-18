Editors' product recommendations may earn DMARGE a commission Learn more.
50 Best Black Friday Deals For Amazing Savings On Men’s Fashion, Footwear & More

Move fast or miss out.

Image: DMARGE/Romer Macapuno

Written by and

Black Friday is just around the corner and the New Year Sales will follow close behind, but we wanted to put together a list of the best Menswear sales around right now so you can get ahead of the game.

We’ve been menswear experts for well over a decade here at DMARGE, sharing some of our favourite brands, favourite looks for work and play, as well as top tips on how to dress better for your body.

However, knowing what to buy is one thing, but knowing where and when to buy it while getting the best possible value for your hard-earned money is a different beast entirely.

That’s why we’ve assembled this list of the best sales that are running right now from some of our best-loved, most trusted brands.

Why You Can Trust Our Recommendations

Our research process for selecting menswear brands is based on real experience purchasing their clothes for ourselves. Over the years, we’ve shopped for a range of items such chinospolo shirtsjackets and shoes.

  • This list was edited by Luc Wiesman, who has over 20 years of experience in menswear.
  • We’re average-sized guys, around 6ft (185cm) and have average body types. If you’re a larger bloke, we suggest you try our numerous big and tall guides.
  • We monitor online reviews for every brand so that we know how their customer service and long-term product quality measure up.
  • While sales don’t last forever, most brands in this selection have timeless or permanent collections, which means the items you love will never go out of stock.
  • The brands featured also have low to mid-price ranges, with a few more premium brands thrown in for those who can afford them.
  • Many brands featured are direct-to-consumer, so there are more savings to be had if you’re a thrifty shopper.

Menswear Brands On Sale Today

Our Top Branded Pick #1
Everlane Organic Cotton Crew

Everlane Organic Cotton Crew

Essential Basic At An Unmissable Price

Every man needs a solid lineup of quality crew neck tees, and Everlane’s are currently 60% off.

Shop Now At Everlane — A$22 (Down From A$54)
Our Top Branded Pick #2
Ted Baker 'Forbyjs' Puppytooth Suit Jacket

Ted Baker ‘Forbyjs’ Puppytooth Suit Jacket

Classic Tailoring At A Bargain Price.

If your work wardrobe needs an overhaul or you want to look sharp for silly season, look no further.

Shop Now At Ted Baker — A$349 (Down From $699)
Menswear Retailers On Sale

Our Top Retailer Pick
Off-White Logo-Intarsia Cardigan

Off-White Logo-Intarsia Cardigan

The Ultimate Mid-Layer For Half The Price.

Spun from a soft cotton blend, this cardigan from Off-White boasts a waffle knit and a loose cut.

Shop Now At FARFETCH — A$833 (Down From A$1,585)
Men’s Activewear & Gym Gear Sales

Our Top Activewear Pick
Rhone Thermal Run Full Zip

Rhone Thermal Run Full Zip

Cool Weather Running Staple.

Designed to be your cool weather running staple this collection is made with thermal flexible fabric, reflective detailing, and moisture-wicking chafe free seams.

Shop at Rhone — A$230 (Down From A$285)
Men’s Underwear On Sale

Our Top Underwear Pick
Mack Weldon AIRKNITˣ Boxer Brief

Mack Weldon AIRKNITˣ Boxer Brief

An Essential Undie.

Breathable AIRKNITˣ performance underwear engineered to keep you dry, cool, and comfortable to the end of your workout (or workday).

Shop At Mack Weldon — US$21.00 (Down From US$32)
Men’s Footwear On Sale

Our Top Footwear Pick
Nisolo All-Weather Chelsea Boot

Nisolo All-Weather Chelsea Boot

Truly An Essential.

Meet the classic Chelsea Boot, upgraded and modernised with all-day, cloud-like comfort features, all-weather function, and all-occasion, versatile style.

Shop At Nisolo — A$156 (Down From A$408)
Men’s Grooming & Accessories On Sale

Our Top Grooming & Accessories Pick
Braun Series 5 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

Braun Series 5 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

Electric Razor With 3 Flexible Blades

Adapting to facial contours for a close shave made easy, the EasyClean system delivers fast and easy cleaning without removing the shaver head. Lithium-ion battery for up to 3 weeks of shaving through a 50-minute runtime. Also features a 5-minute quick charge for one full shave.

Shop At Shaver Shop — A$89 (Down From A$199)
Men’s Ski & Snowboard Gear On Sale

Our Top Ski & Snow Pick
Helly Hansen Alpine Insulated Jacket

Helly Hansen Alpine Insulated Jacket

Stay Warm, Look Good.

This performance ski jacket delivers modern weather protection and warmth while having retro aesthetics.

Shop At Helly Hansen — A$270 (Down From A$450)
