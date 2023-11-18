50 Best Black Friday Deals For Amazing Savings On Men’s Fashion, Footwear & More

Black Friday is just around the corner and the New Year Sales will follow close behind, but we wanted to put together a list of the best Menswear sales around right now so you can get ahead of the game.

We’ve been menswear experts for well over a decade here at DMARGE, sharing some of our favourite brands, favourite looks for work and play, as well as top tips on how to dress better for your body.

However, knowing what to buy is one thing, but knowing where and when to buy it while getting the best possible value for your hard-earned money is a different beast entirely.

That’s why we’ve assembled this list of the best sales that are running right now from some of our best-loved, most trusted brands.

Why You Can Trust Our Recommendations

Our research process for selecting menswear brands is based on real experience purchasing their clothes for ourselves. Over the years, we’ve shopped for a range of items such chinos, polo shirts, jackets and shoes.

This list was edited by Luc Wiesman, who has over 20 years of experience in menswear.

in menswear. We’re average-sized guys , around 6ft (185cm) and have average body types. If you’re a larger bloke, we suggest you try our numerous big and tall guides.

, around 6ft (185cm) and have average body types. If you’re a larger bloke, we suggest you try our numerous big and tall guides. We monitor online reviews for every brand so that we know how their customer service and long-term product quality measure up.

for every brand so that we know how their customer service and long-term product quality measure up. While sales don’t last forever, most brands in this selection have timeless or permanent collections , which means the items you love will never go out of stock.

, which means the items you love will never go out of stock. The brands featured also have low to mid-price ranges , with a few more premium brands thrown in for those who can afford them.

, with a few more premium brands thrown in for those who can afford them. Many brands featured are direct-to-consumer, so there are more savings to be had if you’re a thrifty shopper.

Menswear Brands On Sale Today

Menswear Retailers On Sale

Men’s Activewear & Gym Gear Sales

Our Top Activewear Pick Rhone Thermal Run Full Zip Cool Weather Running Staple. Designed to be your cool weather running staple this collection is made with thermal flexible fabric, reflective detailing, and moisture-wicking chafe free seams. Save for Later

Men’s Underwear On Sale

Our Top Underwear Pick Mack Weldon AIRKNITˣ Boxer Brief An Essential Undie. Breathable AIRKNITˣ performance underwear engineered to keep you dry, cool, and comfortable to the end of your workout (or workday). Save for Later

Men’s Grooming & Accessories On Sale

Our Top Grooming & Accessories Pick Braun Series 5 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver Electric Razor With 3 Flexible Blades Adapting to facial contours for a close shave made easy, the EasyClean system delivers fast and easy cleaning without removing the shaver head. Lithium-ion battery for up to 3 weeks of shaving through a 50-minute runtime. Also features a 5-minute quick charge for one full shave. Save for Later

Men’s Ski & Snowboard Gear On Sale