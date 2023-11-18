50 Best Black Friday Deals For Amazing Savings On Men’s Fashion, Footwear & More

Black Friday is just around the corner and the New Year Sales will follow close behind, but we wanted to put together a list of the best Menswear sales around right now so you can get ahead of the game.
We’ve been menswear experts for well over a decade here at DMARGE, sharing some of our favourite brands, favourite looks for work and play, as well as top tips on how to dress better for your body.
However, knowing what to buy is one thing, but knowing where and when to buy it while getting the best possible value for your hard-earned money is a different beast entirely.
That’s why we’ve assembled this list of the best sales that are running right now from some of our best-loved, most trusted brands.
Why You Can Trust Our Recommendations
Our research process for selecting menswear brands is based on real experience purchasing their clothes for ourselves. Over the years, we’ve shopped for a range of items such chinos, polo shirts, jackets and shoes.
- This list was edited by Luc Wiesman, who has over 20 years of experience in menswear.
- We’re average-sized guys, around 6ft (185cm) and have average body types. If you’re a larger bloke, we suggest you try our numerous big and tall guides.
- We monitor online reviews for every brand so that we know how their customer service and long-term product quality measure up.
- While sales don’t last forever, most brands in this selection have timeless or permanent collections, which means the items you love will never go out of stock.
- The brands featured also have low to mid-price ranges, with a few more premium brands thrown in for those who can afford them.
- Many brands featured are direct-to-consumer, so there are more savings to be had if you’re a thrifty shopper.
Menswear Brands On Sale Today
Everlane Organic Cotton Crew
Every man needs a solid lineup of quality crew neck tees, and Everlane’s are currently 60% off.
- Outerknown — Their 60% off warehouse has been running for weeks and isn’t one to be missed. We don’t know exactly when the discounts are set to end, so you want to move fast on this one.
- Huckberry — These guys have been longtime favourites of ours and have a sale running that’s up to 40%, with a minimum 15% off everything on their site.
- Bonobos — We’ve ridden with these guys since day one, with their pants being a particular fave. Their current sale offers some great deals across the whole collection though, so take a peek.
- Everlane — These longtime favourites are offering up to 60% off items across their entire collection which is full of genuinely elevated basics.
- Todd Snyder — The word ‘elevated’ is thrown around a lot in the world of menswear, but these guys are the very definition… and their classic pieces are up to 75% off right now.
- Unbound Merino — You can’t beat a bit of merino wool, and you certainly can’t beat it with 40% off, which is exactly what they’re offering on their bundle deal right now.
- J Crew — A must-have for the classy bloke, American label J Crew is offering up to 40% off right now, implying further discounts in the coming Black Friday boom.
- Buck Mason — Self-proclaimed home of the ‘modern American classic’, Buck Mason is offering discounts on its ‘Last Chance’ items right now and has big if secretive plans for Black Friday.
Ted Baker ‘Forbyjs’ Puppytooth Suit Jacket
If your work wardrobe needs an overhaul or you want to look sharp for silly season, look no further.
- Ted Baker — The legendary British designer has already kicked off its Black Friday sale, offering 30% off what are, quite simply, some of the nicest clothes on earth.
- Taylor Stitch — Kings of understated style, Taylor Stitch are offering 30% off their last-chance collection items right now. Word to the wise, the Oxford shirts are lovely.
- Indochino — These suiting experts are offering over 30% off some of the best pieces in the line right now, and more discounts are coming for Black Friday.
- AMI — Iconic French label is currently going for up to 53% off on Lyst, with Black Friday deals coming to the main site next week…
- Quince — With a flash sale on outerwear right now and big things promised for Black Friday, this is worth taking a look at.
- Faherty — A smart casual staple, this brand has a range of pants, tees, and shirts on sale right now with some up to 60% off.
- Rollas Jeans — Rollas are offering up to 50% off some of their nicest pieces of denim right now, as well as the vests, tees, and shirts that pair perfectly with them.
- Perry Ellis — With shirts, tees, trousers and more on offer, Perry Ellis has pulled the Black Friday trigger early offering 50% off site-wide.
Menswear Retailers On Sale
Off-White Logo-Intarsia Cardigan
Spun from a soft cotton blend, this cardigan from Off-White boasts a waffle knit and a loose cut.
- FARFETCH — Legendary vendor of the very best designers out there, FARFETCH is offering a massive 60% off right now.
- The ICONIC — Iconic for good reason, this D2C hero is offering up to 80% off some of its best garments right now, especially if you’re willing to prep ahead for winter.
- ASOS — These guys always seem to be on sale, so this won’t come as a surprise. Nevertheless, jump over there now for some heavily discounted garms for a number of brands.
- MATCHES — This vendor of classic and contemporary designers offers 30% off across its outlets and will doubtless have more coming next weekend.
- Mr Porter — If you like your designer gear, you’ll already be well acquainted with this site that’s currently offering up to 60% off some of its best pieces. Don’t sleep.
Men’s Activewear & Gym Gear Sales
Rhone Thermal Run Full Zip
Designed to be your cool weather running staple this collection is made with thermal flexible fabric, reflective detailing, and moisture-wicking chafe free seams.
- Rhone — Kings of performance-engineered basics, Rhone is offering some enviable discounts across their range. The short-sleeved training tees are a must-have.
- Peter Millar — Engineered for performance on the golf course and style in the clubhouse, this luxury brand is currently enjoying up to 60% off on Lyst.
- Lululemon — Icons of the yoga and activewear world, lululemon is offering up to 40% off in its online outlet right now. We rate the shorts very, very highly.
- Gymshark — Never ones to miss out, activewear titan Gymshark is offering 70% off for the Black Friday/Cyber Monday period, starting now.
- Ten Thousand — Offering some of the best-looking activewear in the game, especially their monotone outerwear, Ten Thousand Is offering over 50% off some of its best pieces right now.
- Travis Matthew — If golf is your game, then keep an eye on this one: there’s a smattering of items on sale right now but big Black Friday discounts are doubtless round the corner too.
- Leorever — If you like your activewear to be high-end, this luxury brand is for you. Currently offering 10% sitewide if you know where to look, Black Friday is the one to really keep an eye on.
- Giordana Cycling — You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better cycling brand and even harder-pressed to find one with better discounts. Right now there’s 30% off a swathe of products.
- Fabletics — A must-know for gym goers, Fabletics are offering some heavy discounts right now, we’re talking 75% kinda heavy; don’t miss out.
Men’s Underwear On Sale
Mack Weldon AIRKNITˣ Boxer Brief
Breathable AIRKNITˣ performance underwear engineered to keep you dry, cool, and comfortable to the end of your workout (or workday).
- Mack Weldon — These guys have rapidly made a name for themselves as one of the best underwear brands in the game, and right now they’re offering over 30% off their undies and a range of discounts on their basics.
- Knobby — Revolutionising the underwear biz with their subscription package model, you can get up to 50% off at any time.
- Tommy John — With up to 50% off on select styles, you can get discount undies here but also a slew of base layers and loungewear.
Men’s Footwear On Sale
Nisolo All-Weather Chelsea Boot
Meet the classic Chelsea Boot, upgraded and modernised with all-day, cloud-like comfort features, all-weather function, and all-occasion, versatile style.
- Cole Haan — These guys are currently offering some great discounts on their classic footwear which is equally suited to the office, the races, and beyond. Their brogues are the best.
- Cariuma — A stalwart for skaters and surfers alike, Cariuma are offering some incredibly aggressive discounts (up to 40%) on their Australian and international sites right now.
- Rockport — These guys are offering up to 30% off some of their best everyday and outward-bound shoes, with more coming next week.
- Nisolo — If you’re in the market for some new Chukka or Chelsea boots, look no further; Nisolo is offering well over 50% off some of its classic styles.
- Clarks — Iconic shoe designer Clarks always has a good range of stuff on sale, with some pairs up to 60% off.
- Amberjack — While not explicitly on sale right now, we happen to know that you can get a healthy 20% off the ‘most advanced dress shoes In the world’ if you sign up for their newsletter, plus Black Friday should be big.
- Greats — California sneaker legends Greats have some pretty hot offers on right now, with 40% off some of their classic styles. Keep an eye out for the ‘WARMUP’ offers too…
- New Balance — Once reserved for granddads everywhere and now the coolest kicks on the block, you can get up to 30% off their clearance stock right now.
- GH Bass — Deep scroller will be rewarded here; though many pairs appear to only have 20% or so off (which is nothing to be sniffed at), you can find pairs for up to 50% off if you explore.
- Frye — On first click, you’d be forgiven for thinking that this was a women’s-only brand, but scroll down and you’ll see a plethora of men’s shoes and boots with anywhere between 10% and 30% off.
Men’s Grooming & Accessories On Sale
Braun Series 5 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver
Adapting to facial contours for a close shave made easy, the EasyClean system delivers fast and easy cleaning without removing the shaver head. Lithium-ion battery for up to 3 weeks of shaving through a 50-minute runtime. Also features a 5-minute quick charge for one full shave.
- Shaver Shop — This Black Friday sees up to 80% discount on shavers, trimmers, and even massagers. Move fast, real fast.
- Apple — This tech giant has a predictably massive Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale just around the corner; stay alert for a bargain Apple Watch.
- Bellroy — The Bellroy outlet always offers aggressive discounts on the full price product — around 40% — and has further deals promised for Black Friday.
- Ray Ban — The iconic shades brand is offering 20% off ahead of Black Friday on top of regular sale discounts, with more aggressive offers set to drop next weekend.
Men’s Ski & Snowboard Gear On Sale
Helly Hansen Alpine Insulated Jacket
This performance ski jacket delivers modern weather protection and warmth while having retro aesthetics.
- Burton — This iconic snowboard and snow-gear brand is offering up to 70% off in their online outlet. Ski season is just around the corner so expect these to go fast…
- Siroko — Though they’ve since expanded into activewear, cycle, and more, their ski and snowboard gear is what they’re known for… and it’s currently 70% off.
- Helly Hansen — Perhaps the biggest name in ski and snow is offering up to 50% off men’s gear right now with even more aggressive discounts coming next week.