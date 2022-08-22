‘Breaking Bad’ Star Aaron Paul Reveals Jesse Pinkman’s Future

In the wake of the Better Call Saul finale, Aaron Paul has revealed that he’s officially done playing his Breaking Bad character, Jesse Pinkman.

Now that Better Call Saul – the beloved prequel series to Breaking Bad – is over there’s been non-stop speculation over what’s next for the Breaking Bad universe. The creator of both shows, Vince Gilligan, has said he has no intention of creating more shows or films set in the same fictional world.

But Giancarlo Esposito, the actor who played Gus Fring in both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, believes a show revolving around his character is definitely still on the cards. Now Aaron Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman in both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul as well as in the film El Camino, has weighed in.

RELATED: Breaking Bad Star Bryan Cranston Teases ‘Secret’ New Role

Unfortunately, Paul is of the same mind as Gilligan and has said that he will never play Pinkman again. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Paul revealed that filming his cameo appearance in Better Call Saul was the perfect way to say goodbye to the character.

“I love Pinkman. He will always have a special place inside of me but I can confidently say that [Better Call Saul] was the last time we’re going to see Pinkman. So, it was a nice farewell.” Aaron Paul

Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston reprising their Breaking Bad roles in Better Call Saul. Image Credit: AMC

Paul did speak about how wonderful it was to play Pinkman again though and likened it to “reconnecting” with an old friend.

“It’s kinda like reconnecting with a very familiar friend. You can be away from that friend for some time, but when you are back in each other’s company, it’s like no time has passed. We all know our characters so well having played them for years, so it felt good.” Aaron Paul

Of course, Paul knows that fans will be disheartened to hear that the Breaking Bad universe is definitively over, so the actor shared the advice that helped him when he finished filming Breaking Bad back in 2013.

RELATED: Breaking Bad Plot Hole Fixed By Latest Better Call Saul Episode

“When we were finishing up Breaking Bad, Michael Slovis, our incredible DP, gave us all this really beautiful wrap gift and a note with a Dr Suess quote that said, ‘Don’t cry because it’s over; smile because it happened.’ So I’m holding on to that.” Aaron Paul

We suggest the best way to deal with the pain of knowing that the Better Call Saul finale (that just aired a week ago) closed the door on the Breaking Bad universe, is to go back to the beginning… You can rewatch both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul on Stan, and El Camino on Netflix Australia.