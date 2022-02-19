Best Thrillers On Netflix Australia [February 2022]

If you’re in the mood for a good thriller, you’re in the right place. We’ve sifted through Netflix Australia’s entire catalogue and have picked out the best thrilling films to watch on the streaming service. You’re welcome.

The Devil’s Advocate

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

7.5 IMDb score, stars Keanu Reeves, Al Pacino & Charlize Theron, Thriller, Drama & Mystery, released in 1997

A brilliant young lawyer, Kevin Lomax, is offered a position at a top law firm in New York so he and his wife jump at the chance to move to the city. However, Kevin’s wife soon becomes homesick and starts to see frightening, demonic visions. Plus, Kevin’s new boss is slightly sinister.

The Devil’s Advocate is eerie and captivating; definitely worth a watch.

El Camino

Image Credit: Netflix

7.3 IMDb score, stars Aaron Paul & Jonathan Banks, Thriller, Action & Crime, released in 2019

El Camino picks up right where Emmy-award-winning series, Breaking Bad left off, so if you haven’t watched Breaking Bad you may not fully appreciate El Camino but you will still enjoy it. The film follows Jesse Pinkman, fresh from his escape from the Aryan Brotherhood gang, as he runs from a massive police manhunt.

Engaging and extremely well-acted, especially by Paul, El Camino’s a great crime thriller to add to your watch list.

Heat

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

8.2 IMDb score, stars Al Pacino, Robert De Niro & Val Kilmer, Thriller, Action & Crime, released in 1995

Heat follows a master criminal planning one last heist, played by De Niro, and the LAPD detective, played by Pacino, hot on his tail. Engrossing and compelling, plus with excellent performances from every cast member, Heat is one heck of a thriller.

If you haven’t seen Heat make sure you watch it immediately; and if you have, watch it again!

I Am Mother

Image Credit: Netflix

6.7 IMDb score, stars Rose Byrne & Hilary Swank, Thriller, Mystery & Sci-Fi, released in 2019

A teenage girl has spent her whole life underground in a bunker and was raised by a robot as humanity is completely extinct. However, when a strange human woman appears at the girl’s bunker door, she begins to question everything about the robot that raised her.

If you’re a fan of films that explore artificial intelligence, you’ll enjoy I Am Mother.

Prisoners

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures/Summit Entertainment

8.1 IMDb score, stars Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal & Viola Davis, Thriller, Crime & Drama, released in 2013

Jackman stars as Keller Dover, a man whose six-year-old daughter goes missing. Dover is forced to take the matter into his own hands as the police don’t have enough evidence to arrest the only suspect. Both Jackman and Gyllenhaal (who plays a detective) turn in fantastic performances.

Dark and tense, Prisoners is a great thriller well worth your time.

Scarface

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

8.3 IMDb score, stars Al Pacino & Michelle Pfeiffer, Thriller, Crime & Drama, released in 1983

Scarface follows Tony Montana, a Cuban immigrant who quickly becomes the biggest drug lord in Miami. Pacino’s performance as Montana is flawless and the film has a great storyline.

Make sure you check out Scarface, which is considered the best violent gangster film of all time.

Uncut Gems

Image Credit: A24/Netflix

7.4 IMDb score, stars Adam Sandler, Julia Fox & Idina Menzel, Thriller, Crime & Drama, released in 2019

A charismatic New York jeweller who’s in deep gambling debt must retrieve a rare uncut gem to pay off all the money he owes. Uncut Gems is exhilarating from start to finish and is one of those thrillers where you actually feel stressed (in a good way) while watching.

Plus, Sandler’s performance is mind-blowingly good; he should do serious roles way more often.

