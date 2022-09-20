‘Squid Game’ Director Says Leonardo DiCaprio Is Welcome To Star In Future Seasons Of The Show

Hwang Dong-hyuk – the mastermind behind the critically acclaimed and hugely popular series, Squid Game – has revealed that Leonardo DiCaprio could potentially appear in future seasons of the show.

Leonardo DiCaprio has been making headlines non-stop for the last few weeks. First, he split from his girlfriend of four years, Camila Morrone – a break-up that led us to discover DiCaprio has never dated anyone older than 25.

Shortly after making this discovery, it was reported that DiCaprio is supposedly interested in dating 27-year-old model, Gigi Hadid. Then, just days ago, Timothée Chalamet revealed that DiCaprio has two strict ‘career rules’ that he lives by (“No hard drugs and no superhero movies”).

And now, it looks like DiCaprio may have a shot at appearing in Netflix’s most-streamed series of all time: Squid Game. This is because DiCaprio is apparently a huge fan of Squid Game – which just won six Primetime Emmys at this year’s ceremony.

According to Deadline, Hwang Dong-hyuk (who wrote and directed Squid Game) said during a recent Emmys press conference:

“[DiCaprio] said he is a big fan [of Squid Game], many times.” Hwang Dong-hyuk

Hwang went on to say that he was very open to having DiCaprio appear in a future season of Squid Game.

“Maybe, if time allows and if chances allow, we should ask [DiCaprio] to join the game.” Hwang Dong-hyuk

The second season of Squid Game is set to start production next year and will hit Netflix in 2024. However, Hwang said DiCaprio, as well as other huge Hollywood actors, were not in his current “plan” for Season 2, as it will be set in Korea – just like the first season was.

This means if DiCaprio is to appear in Squid Game, it likely won’t happen until at least Season 3… But we definitely think the wait will be worth it because if DiCaprio – one of the best actors of all time – showed up in Squid Game – one of the best series of all time – it would be next-level iconic.