5 Shows Like ‘Mad Men’ That Don Draper Himself Would Approve Of

Mad Men is often regarded as one of the best television shows to ever grace our screens.

The series won 16 Primetime Emmys during its run and is beloved for its top-tier writing, intriguing but real characters, perfectly executed performances (special shout out to Jon Hamm), aesthetically pleasing 1960s setting and much more.

If you love Mad Men as much as us here at DMARGE, you’ve probably tried to find a show that’s similar and just as good. Well, you’re in luck. These five shows are “simple but significant”… so you know that Don Draper himself would approve.

Halt and Catch Fire

Image Credit: AMC

8.4 IMDb score, stars Lee Pace, Scoot McNairy & Mackenzie Davis, Drama, released in 2014, 4 seasons

Mad Men depicts a frank view of the advertising industry in the 1960s. Halt and Catch Fire does a similar thing but with the computer revolution of the 1980s. Joe MacMillan, Halt and Catch Fire’s leading man played by Lee Pace, and Don Draper are also extremely alike.

Plus, both series are gripping, well-written dramas; so, Mad Men fans will definitely enjoy Halt and Catch Fire.

Where To Watch: SBS On Demand

House

Image Credit: Fox

8.7 IMDb score, stars Hugh Laurie, Omar Epps & Robert Sean Leonard, Drama & Mystery, released in 2004, 8 seasons

House follows Dr Gregory House, a bitter unlikeable man with addiction issues… who’s tremendously good at his job. Sound familiar? Dr House shares multiple character traits with Don Draper; both anti-heroes behave questionably, even abhorrently, at times, but are also quick-witted and charismatic.

If Don Draper is your favourite thing about Mad Men, you’ll love House.

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Image Credit: Amazon Studios

8.7 IMDb score, stars Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein & Michael Zegen, Comedy & Drama, released in 2017, 4 seasons

If the thing you love most about Mad Men is that it’s a period drama, check out The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. The show is set in New York in the late 1950s (Mad Men’s set in the early 1960s) and gives off extremely similar vibes to Mad Men in terms of fashion and backdrop.

Plus, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel explores women trying to succeed in a male-dominated profession as well as how oppressive it was to be a housewife in that time period, just like Mad Men does.

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

The Sopranos

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

9.2 IMDb score, stars ​​James Gandolfini, Lorraine Bracco & Edie Falco, Crime & Drama, released 1999, 6 seasons

The Sopranos and Mad Men both tackle extremely similar themes and the leading men are comparable; both Tony Soprano and Don Draper are complex anti-heroes. The character development, dialogue, story and time-capsule feel Mad Men is known for is extremely apparent in The Sopranos as well.

Mainly because Mad Men’s creator Matthew Weiner worked as a writer and executive producer for The Sopranos.

Where To Watch: Binge

Suits

Image Credit: Universal Content Productions

8.5 IMDb score, stars Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams & Meghan Markle, Comedy & Drama, released 2011, 9 seasons

We once heard that Suits is like the ‘fast food version’ of Mad Men – which is an apt description. Suits isn’t as good as Mad Men but it’s still enjoyable to watch; much like a McDonald’s burger is nice to indulge in every now and then.

Focused on the professional world of lawyers – like Mad Men’s focused on advertising – Suits is also similar to Mad Men because the two lead characters, Harvey and Mike, both have elements of Don Draper’s character.

Where To Watch: Netflix