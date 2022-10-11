5 Shows Like Seinfeld That Are Definitely ‘Spongeworthy’

There are few television series that are considered iconic and groundbreaking. But Seinfeld, the Emmy award-winning sitcom, is definitely one of them.

The series that stars Jerry Seinfeld, Jason Alexander, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Michael Richards first aired in 1989 and yet, over thirty years later, it’s still laugh-out-loud hilarious. Therefore, it’s understandable that you want to find a show that’s of the same calibre – but that’s easier said than done.

Never fear, we’ve done the hard work for you and have found five TV shows like Seinfeld – all of which will make you say, “Giddyup!”

Arrested Development

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox

8.7 IMDb score, stars Jason Bateman, Michael Cera, Portia de Rossi & Will Arnett, Comedy, released in 2003, 5 seasons

Seinfeld is often considered one of the best sitcoms of all time. And Arrested Development is too. Sharply funny, the series follows Michael Bluth as he attempts to look after his wealthy, spoilt and dysfunctional family after they’re suddenly broke.

If you’re a fan of Seinfeld’s black comedy moments, Arrested Development takes those elements to the next level.

Where To Watch: Disney+

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

8.8 IMDb score, stars Larry David, Cheryl Hines & Jeff Garlin, Comedy, released in 2000, 11 seasons

In Curb Your Enthusiasm, Larry David – who co-created Seinfeld and is the real-life inspiration for George Constanza – plays a fictionalised version of himself. Essentially, the series follows David’s life after Seinfeld. Like Seinfeld, the show is very meta, witty and somewhat a show about nothing…

Anyone who considers themselves a Seinfeld fan must watch Curb Your Enthusiasm; you won’t regret it.

Where To Watch: Binge and Foxtel Now

Frasier

Image Credit: CBS Television

8.2 IMDb score, stars Kelsey Grammer, Jane Leeves & David Hyde Pierce, Comedy, released in 1993, 11 seasons

If it’s the 90s nostalgia you love most about Seinfeld, Frasier is an extremely smart sitcom from that era. Following Dr Frasier Crane, a successful therapist with a radio talk show, the show has intelligent dialogue and wonderfully developed characters.

While Frasier and Seinfeld sure do have some differences, there are some similarities. And because Frasier is simply good, Seinfeld fans will enjoy it.

Where To Watch: Stan and Paramount+

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Image Credit: 20th Television

8.8 IMDb score, stars Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney & Danny DeVito, Comedy, 15 seasons

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia once ran an advertisement self-claiming it was “Seinfeld on crack” and honestly, that’s a great way to describe the show. The main group of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia are much more selfish and deplorable, and find themselves in absurder situations than the Seinfeld gang – but the comedy is extremely similar.

It must also be said that while Season One of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia is good, the show gets even better from Season 2 when DeVito joins the cast.

Where To Watch: Disney+

The Larry Sanders Show

Image Credit: Columbia TriStar

8.5 IMDb score, stars Garry Shandling, Jeffrey Tambor & Wallace Langham, Comedy, released in 1992, 6 seasons

The Larry Sanders Show aired around the same time as Seinfeld, and yet it’s relatively unknown. This is a damn shame because it’s a hilarious show – definitely in the same league as Seinfeld.

We guarantee that Seinfeld fans will enjoy The Larry Sanders Show’s style of humour and 90s setting both of which are similar to Seinfeld‘s; making it a must-watch.

Where To Watch: Binge and Foxtel Now