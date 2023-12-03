Gianluca Vacchi: All About The Italian Business Badboy

Have you ever thought, “who is Gianluca Vacchi?” and struggled to find an answer? Us too. We may have featured Gianluca Vacchi a fair amount here at DMARGE, but what we haven’t necessarily covered is who he actually is.

So, we thought it about time to dive into the world of Gianluca Vacchi to uncover who he is, how he became famous, who he’s dating, what he does for a living and, perhaps most importantly, how much he’s worth…

Gianluca Vacchi Quick Facts

Name: Gianluca Vacchi Age: 56 DoB: 5th August 1967 Nationality: Italian Height: 5’8 Relationship Status: Dating Partner: Sharon Fonseca Net Worth: US$200 million – US$500 million Instagram: @gianlucavacchi – 22.4m followers

Who Is Gianluca Vacchi?

Life Before Fame & Business Career

Gianluca Vacchi is an Italian businessman, entrepreneur and social media celebrity. At the age of 25, he and his cousin Alberto Vacchi took the multinational Italian business, Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A. (IMA), public.

IMA has gone on to become incredibly successful, and through various holding companies, Gianluca owns around 50% of the company and so receives dividend payouts each year valued at around US$50 million, which contribute to his wealth.

Gianluca Vacchi was always destined to have a keen eye for business, having graduated from Studiorum University in Bologna, Italy, with a degree in Business and Economics.

He set out on his own path in business and began buying and selling stocks to start generating some money. He then became a non-executive director of IMA.

He also founded a watch company called ToyWatch, which saw significant growth in its first year. Once this growth had been achieved, he sold the company.

He also founded and later sold the Last Minute Tour company, again, after it had achieved significant growth.

Gianluca Vacchi’s Girlfriend And Future Wife: Shamon Fonseca

Gianluca has been dating Sharon Fonseca for a number of years and they share a daughter together. The pair are now engaged to be married but met way back in 2018 during the recording of ‘Trump It’, one of Gianluca’s first recordings (more on his music below)…

In an interview with ETV agency, Sharon said:

“I was the model for one of his videos and I saw that [Vacchi] was very attentive to me. I am a person who takes things slowly. And he was escalating. Gianluca has a great personality, besides being a very attractive man, an energy that wherever he goes leaves everyone like ‘wow'”. Sharon Fonseca

Gianluca Vacchi’s DJ Career

Owing to his now playboy-esque lifestyle, Gianluca Vacchi also has a taste for party life and even has a side hustle as an accomplished DJ. He began DJ-ing and highlighting his love for partying through his social media accounts when he turned 46 in 2013.

Through his DJ interest, Gianluca Vacchi has worked with the likes of Steve Aoki, Nicola Zucchi, Christian Lena and Albertino. He has a record contract with the dance music label, Spinnin’ Records, and has released a number of tracks, which you can listen to on YouTube.

In the summer of 2023, Vachi released the summer anthem ‘Sombrerito Blanco‘ featuring Colombian singer Martina Camargo. Mixing Camargo’s original vocals with huge synth cords and drum crescendos, it embodies Vacchi’s now signature firey sound imbued with a pop catchiness.

Gianluca Vacchi’s Fitness

One of the biggest draws for us here at DMARGE is just how well Gianluca Vacchi looks after his body via various workout routines and investing in some of the latest gadgets, all designed to improve his health. He is living proof that you are never too old to work out, and if anything, some of his workouts could prove to be too tough for his younger peers.

Gianluca Vacchi’s Fashion & Style

It can always be assumed that Italian men are born with fashion and style in their veins, but Gianluca Vacchi really does know how to dress well. Whether he’s perfectly combining traditional sartorial pieces with modern shirts or showing off envy-inducing watches, he’s a man you need to be following for style inspiration. He also has an amazingly narcissistic tattoo as well as a juicy watch collection.

Gianluca Vacchi’s Family

Gianluca Vacchi has been linked with a number of women in his past, most notably, Giorgia Gabriele, with whom he posted videos dancing to his Instagram account. These videos quickly went viral and essentially catapulted him to social media stardom.

He split with Gabriele and, following a relationship or two later, settled down with model Sharon Fonseca, 27 years his junior. Gianluca announced 11th May 2020 that he and Fonseca were expecting their first child. Their daughter, Blu Jerusalema Vacchi, was born on October 28th 2020.

Gianluca Vacchi’s Net Worth

Gianluca Vacchi’s net worth is said to be an estimated US$200-US$500 million. The majority of this comes from his holding stake in IMA, but he no doubt can now demand large sums for social media posts and guest appearances at various events around the world.

Gianluca Vacchi’s Prime Video Series

On Thursday 5th May 2022, Gianluca Vacchi announced via his Instagram page that a series revolving around him will soon be coming to the Prime Video streaming service in Italy on May 25th 2022. He said in the caption, “Stories never tell the whole story. That’s why we made a film. Gianluca Vacchi: Mucho Más exclusively on @primevideoit from May 25th in more than 240 territories.”

Gianluca Vacchi ‘EnjoyBike’

Vacchi is such a fitness fanatic that he’s even released his very own tailormade fitness gadget: the ‘Enjoybike’. Designed to be the perfect halfway point you never knew you needed between an exercise bike and an infrared sauna, the reclined exercise bike is surrounded by a ring of infrared lights.

Set to around 30 degrees Celsius, the heat allows users to burn more calories and enjoy a whole host of skin and nervous system benefits brought on by heat exposure. Apparently, you can burn a whopping 800 calories in a 45-minute session…