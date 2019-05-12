The fusion of the 24 hour rotating GMT bezel, Jubilee bracelet and Oystersteel construction is the perfect combination of practicality, beauty and durability, which is appropriate for all occasions. Whether you are heading to the gym or out for a sophisticated dinner, the GMT will have you covered. Having a watch that is so capable warrants the idea, why have any more? and with the GMT – Master II this is a serious possibility.

Another key feature of the GMT is its ability to display the time, in two timezones. This is a perfect detail for those who travel often and need to reference the time back home, alternatively it works well for those who need to communicate with other overseas. Realistically, anyone can find a use for the GMT function of their watch.

Aesthetically, the Jubilee bracelet is a timeless look that embodies luxury and elegance. In the guise of the GMT – Master II, the bracelet and case are both constructed from Oystersteel which provides and exceptional finish when polished and is able to resist corrosion, even in the harshest conditions due to it’s aerospace origins. The GMT is available in two colour-ways, red and blue known as the ‘Pepsi’ and black and blue known as the ‘Batman’, no matter which you go for, it will look fantastic.

So whats the catch? It is priced at $12,250.

The solution? Simple. The Seiko SKX009K2 and SKX007K2.