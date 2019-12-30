Score 30% Off Timex’s Coolest Men’s Watches Right Now

Christmas is just around the corner and there is no better time to score yourself (or someone else) a killer watch. For those of you who love a bargain (don’t we all), you can currently score 30% off some of Timex’s coolest watches.

Founded in 1854, Timex has built a reputation for creating watches that combine stylishness, durability and affordability. These key characteristics have helped cement Timex’s place as a key player in the watch world. To date, it has come to be known as one of the best brands to buy an affordable watch from, whether it be your first or simply an addition to a collection.

Timex’s are already affordable at retail price, so 30% off is a steal. Some of the coolest watches available on sale are their Rolex GMT inspired ‘Allied Three GMT‘ $199.00 $139.30, the classy and iconic ‘Marlin‘ $209.00 $146.30, the sophisticated, American made, Swiss automatic movement powered ‘American documents‘ $495.00 $346.50 and the ultra-durable and tough ‘MK1 Aluminium Chronograph‘ $119.00 $83.30. You can even score yourself a two watch leather folio case and passport holder for $69.00 $48.30, which is perfect for travel and watch transportation.

Whether you’re buying for yourself or someone else, looking for a first watch or adding to an existing collection, don’t miss out on scoring yourself a killer deal on some of Timex’s coolest watches. Simply use the code ‘JOLLY30’ at checkout. You’ll disappoint no one, but you’d better be quick, this sale is on for today only.

Shop Timex’s 30% Off Sale

