This $129 Merino Sweater Will Bring New Levels Of Luxury To Your Life

We all like to add a touch of luxury to our day to day lives. Whether it be those 1,200 thread count bed sheets, truffle oil for your pasta or that cashmere scarf, it’s nice to make your life a little more opulent here and there. Sound like you? This Merino sweater made by Aurelien might be the next palatial addition you need.

If you haven’t heard of Aurelien, their core mission is to offer ‘smart luxury.’ By that they mean they want to offer the same luxurious clothing, shoes and accessories as their exotic rivals, but without the ridiculous markup. Their range of products is made entirely in Italy from a selection of exotic, high-quality materials.

Their Merino Crew Neck Sweater is no different and is handmade from extra-fine Merino wool. The combination of a classic cut and a crew neck makes this a wardrobe staple that can be worn regularly for almost any occasion. Throw it over an oxford shirt and put on a blazer and you’ve got yourself a perfect casual office look or wear it more casually with a t-shirt and some jeans. Whatever and whenever you decide to wear this versatile piece, you’ll enjoy the luxurious feel of the merino wool.

Priced at $129, it’s a steal for a timeless piece that will work with any wardrobe. Not to mention: it will make you feel a little more opulent every time you put it on. Available in nine classic colours, you’re bound to find something that tickles your fancy.

Shop Aurelien Extrafine Merino Crew Neck Sweater $129

