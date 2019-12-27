Todd Snyder’s BIG Boxing Day Sale Is A Menswear Extravaganza

There’s no denying New York-based Todd Snyder is one of our favourite menswear designers. Their mix of sportswear and fine tailoring is pretty much the perfect combination of casual and smart style. External collaborations with the likes of Champion and Timex ensure their menswear collections are always fresh and interesting.

That’s why their Boxing Day sale was the one we waited the most eagerly for. Todd Snyder is offering up to 30 per cent off their range of menswear and accessories. That means you can finally buy that Italian Suede Jacket you’ve been eyeing off all year.

Jump below to the gallery to explore the awesomeness that is Todd Snyder on sale.

Shop The Todd Snyder Sale

