The Playbook For The Modern Man

Todd Snyder’s BIG Boxing Day Sale Is A Menswear Extravaganza

Sale of the century.

There’s no denying New York-based Todd Snyder is one of our favourite menswear designers. Their mix of sportswear and fine tailoring is pretty much the perfect combination of casual and smart style. External collaborations with the likes of Champion and Timex ensure their menswear collections are always fresh and interesting. 

That’s why their Boxing Day sale was the one we waited the most eagerly for. Todd Snyder is offering up to 30 per cent off their range of menswear and accessories. That means you can finally buy that Italian Suede Jacket you’ve been eyeing off all year. 

Jump below to the gallery to explore the awesomeness that is Todd Snyder on sale.

Shop The Todd Snyder Sale

Read Next

Never miss a deal ever again.

Each Sunday we will deliver the best deals of the week to your inbox.

TheD'Marge Dealsteam writes about stuff we think is cool. Occasionally we get a share of the revenue from your purchase and that revenue goes toward paying our talented writers.

NEW ON D'MARGE

Show More

Subscribe

Close

The playbook for the modern man

Get the very best of men's style, health, travel & culture delivered to your inbox.

Dont show me this again