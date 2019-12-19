Score $158 Off Golden Goose’s Most Desirable Sneaker

With the sneaker trend continuing in full force, people are becoming ever open to purchasing increasingly expensive sneakers. Instead of purchasing a few pairs of sneakers across the year, people are investing just a singular, versatile and importantly high quality pair that will see them through for nearly a year. The Italian brand Golden Goose has been leading this charge long before it was a ‘thing’ and have mastered the at of creating stylish, yet durable sneakers that can be worn to almost any occasion with any outfit.

Arguably their most famous model, the ‘Superstar,’ is now on sale for $337, $158 off its $495 retail price. You would be silly to think that this is just like any other sneaker deal. Golden Goose rarely change their designs and the design they do have don’t go out of style, this timelessness means retailers simply don’t need to put them on sale, they known people want them and are willing to pay up. Back to the sneakers in question, unlike many of the other brands sneakers these ones aren’t ‘distressed’ instead they’re clean and minimal, the distressing is up to you to do. Made in Italy from buffed calfskin, Golden Goose sneakers have built a reputation for being some of the longest lasting and most durable around, even when used in wet and dirty conditions. And the reality is that you will use them almost everyday. They go with every outfit, from jeans and shorts even a suit, so you’ll never have to think about what shoes go with what.

Ultimately, they’re an investment. They’re a great looking shoe thats begging to get some abuse, they’re the luxury sneaker that’s made to be used. $337 is an absolute steal for the versatility, stylishness and durability of these sneakers. Hurry though, this deal won’t last long.

Shop Golden Goose Superstar Sneakers $495 $337

Shop All Golden Goose On Sale

Read next: