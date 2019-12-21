These $150 Cufflinks Are The Perfect Gift For The Man Of Class

We all have that one friend who’s bloody good at everything. He’s well dressed, immaculately groomed, gentle spoken, educated, funny, and just somehow ticks every box. Just as he’s good at bloody everything, he’s bloody hard to buy for. Luckily for you, Paul Smith’s ‘Multi Edge’ Cufflinks are both the gift he needs and the gift he wants.

Whilst he might not don a French cuff shirt all that often, when he does, it’s a special occasion. An important meeting, ball or dinner might warrant the shirt, but it’s far from complete without a pair of equally stylish and sophisticated cufflinks and boy do the cufflinks in question fit the bill. Much like his demeanour, the cufflinks are professional from the outset. But dig a little deeper and you’ll see a more interesting, colourful side. Featuring Paul Smith’s iconic stripes around the side of the cufflinks is a nice touch that will no doubt subtlety seperate them and the wearer from the crowd.

Priced at $150, they’re reasonably priced for an item that can be enjoyed and cherished for years to come. Save yourself the time and the hassle, they’ll bound to be loved by anyone who receives them.

Shop Paul Smith Multi Edge Cufflinks $150

