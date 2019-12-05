This $129 Pilot Style Watch Is Unbeatable Value

Of the various military-inspired watches out there, you’re likely to come across myriad dive watches and field watches, but for some reason, pilots watches seem to be rather elusive. There is a larger selection of more expensive brands out there that offer exquisite pilots watches, but, for the majority of us, they’re simply too pricy. So if you love the style of pilots watches but don’t have a few thousand lying around, what do you get? Well, Timex’s Waterbury Day-Date might be the perfect watch for you.

Featuring the ultra legible and precise alpha hands in combination with 12-hour and 24-hour markings at each hour as well as a day-date feature, the Waterbury provides a ‘pilot’ with all the information he could need, without being too cluttered and confusing. The luminescent hands, markers and numbers make the Waterbury legible and useful a night too. The stainless steel case and the leather band will not only ensure durability, but they’re also stylish and sophisticated the watch perfect for work or other occasions where you need to look sharp.

Priced at $129, the Waterbury is an absolute bargain especially when you consider it’s timeless pilot style design and use of quality materials. Available in three different colourways, there will be one to suit your tastes, our favourite – the all-black will definitely help you stand out for all the right reasons.

Shop Timex Waterbury Day-Date $129

