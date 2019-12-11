This $100 Exercise System Is The Perfect Gift For The Fitness Fanatic

It’s no secret that, in this day and age, more men want to get into better physical shape. The desire to get fitter, leaner and stronger is all well and good but unless acted upon, it isn’t helping anyone. The main inhibitor of men getting into the gym is convenience. You’re probably up early as is and after work probably can’t think of anything worse than flogging yourself at the gym. Plus: you like to spend your weekend unwinding, so there doesn’t seem to be any apparent time when you have sufficient energy and drive to get a workout in. To save the day and possibly even your New Year’s resolution, TRX has created the ‘Minimal – Fit System’.

If you’ve ever stepped foot into a gym you’ve seen or used a TRX system. Essentially it’s a series of straps and handles that allow you to do an array of exercises using only your body weight and when I say array, I literally mean hundreds of different exercises that allow you to isolate as many or few muscles as you please. Unlike traditional TRX systems, the minimal is a lighter weight system that includes a door mount so you can use it whenever and wherever.

Taking less than a minute to set up and packing up into a small bag the Minimal is ideal for those who are constantly on the go, travelling frequently or for those who have a more humble abode that doesn’t have its own fitness centre. Since the TRX has been such a popular hit in gyms all over the world, there are huge amounts of online resources that will help guide you to build the body you want.

Priced at $100, it’s exceptional value considering both the potential physical and mental health benefits. Whether you’re buying it for yourself or for someone else, it’s a gift that will give them a leg up on their New Year’s resolutions to be healthier, fitter and stronger than ever.

