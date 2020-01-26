Love Your Mo? You Need This $120 Moustache Care Set

For those of you who are lucky enough to grow a full face of hair, you’ll appreciate the fine line between looking ‘groomed’ and looking like a neanderthal. Whilst you might want to go for a more rugged look whilst on holidays, you’re probably going to want to sharpen up a bit for the office. You could pay someone to do this for you, but since you’re such a capable individual, you could do it yourself and Barberino’s Black and Tortoiseshell Moustache Set will help you at every step.

The set includes special scissors, a small comb and a brush designed specifically designed to keep your facial plantation in check. These are all kept inside a custom made Tuscan leather case that looks awesome. Priced at $120, it’s quite possibly one of the coolest items you’ll gift yourself this year. Whether you’re a man who loves his grooming or simply a man who loves a gadget, you really can’t go wrong.

