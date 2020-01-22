Score 70% Off This Danish Designed, Swiss Made GMT Watch

When you think of where great watches come from, you invariably think of Switzerland. When you think about great design, where does that come from? I’d have a punt at saying Denmark is one of the world’s leading design hubs. Known for their sleek, often minimalist designs, the Danes know how to create an item of beauty, so what happens when you mix Danish designs with Swiss watchmaking? You’d get the Georg Jensen Delta GMT.

Featuring a special GJ automatic movement, stainless steel construction and a GMT function, the Georg Jensen GMT harnesses all that artisanal Swiss watchmaking has to offer. Don’t think for a second though, that the Swiss have had any say in the design, it’s all been down to GJ and the end product is quite something. In typical GJ style, they’ve used minimal markings and colours to let the clean-cut lines do the talking. They’ve used the chapter ring to display clear marking for the GMT function, leaving the bezel to deal with the primary timezone. The small red marking on the GMT hand is a nice touch and draws attention to the fact that this is no ordinary automatic watch.

Typically it sells for $1,900, but for a limited time you can score it for a mere $549, that’s more than 70% off. Considering how this watch perfectly blends Danish design and Swiss quality, function and form, it truly is a bargain. Available in either white and silver stainless steel or black and grey stainless steel, there is one to suit you.

