Score 30% Off This Leather Watch Roll

If you’re like me, you’ve got a few watches that you adore which are on a constant rotation depending on the day’s requirements. I’m not a huge fan of having tens of seemingly indifferent watches of poor quality that get a wear every once in a while, instead, I like to use my watches and everything else as hard as they can be used. When I’m not wearing one of my watches though it resides on my bedroom cabinet collecting dust. If you’re like me this isn’t good enough and you need to find a proper way to store your beloved timepieces. A watch box seems a bit extravagant for such a small collection but a pouch is a little too simplistic. A watch roll is what you (and I) need, and lucky for you you can score a Wolf Three Watch Roll for 30% off.

Made from a supple, pebbled black leather, the Blake watch roll is not only sophisticated, but it’s also worthy of housing my dearest watches. Inside is a purple ultra-suede lining that will ensure no harm is done to the watches whilst being transported or stored. You can easily pack up a few watches and take them away with you on holidays or leave it in the top drawer of your closet.

Now 30% off it’s RRP, the Wolf Black watch roll will only set you back $140, a small price for something that will keep some of your most beloved possessions safe and sound.

Shop Wolf Pebbled Black 3-Watch Roll $200 $140

