These $60 Professional ‘Australian Golfer Approved’ Trousers Are A Must Have

As I’m sure you’ve noticed, there is a whole lot of Aussies who have recently picked up golf. It makes sense though, it’s one of the few sports where you can properly social distance and it’s also a great way to socialise outside of a Zoom meeting. As daylight savings time has blessed us with another hour of sunlight each evening, you can now sneak yourself onto a course straight afterwork and play nine holes in the glorious evening light. The perfect outfit to transition you from the office (home or otherwise) to the course you ask? Simple. Uniqlo’s new Kando pants.

Whilst they may seem little more than a pair of smartened up chinos, they’re actually very unique. Made from an all new lightweight, crease free, stretchy material and designed with help from Adam Scott the Kando looks smart enough for the office, but will also perform on the course. They’re available in White, Black, Beige, Navy and Blue and feature a slim fit that looks highly refined.

Priced at $60 they’re super affordable and no doubt they’ll get a lot of use thanks to their versatility. If you want to sharpen the look up even more, you can score a matching blazer for only $99.

Buy The Uniqlo KANDO Pants AU$60

