This $189 Timex Watch Will Bring Out Your Dark Side

There’s a reason black is the most timeless and chic colour of all time. It goes with everything, and is just effortlessly sophisticated. That’s why this Q Timex Reissue Watch fitted out completely in matte black looks ever so classy.

Timex, which prides itself on quality timekeeping, has been doing so for over 150 years, making it a safe bet when buying a new watch. Their watches are expertly crafted and drip finesse but are affordable. An updated version of the original Q Timex which was first released in the 1970s, the Q Time Reissue Watch boasts iconic features of the original but now in timeless black (which ironically makes it look modern).

Featuring a black rotating bezel and black woven stainless-steel bracelet, the Q Timex Reissue also has a functional battery hatch, domed acrylic crystal and is water-resistant to 50 meters.

For only US$189, The Q Timex Reissue 38mm Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch is a polished and impressive essential.

