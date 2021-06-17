These $179 ‘Heat-Activated’ Work Shoes Are The Most Comfortable You’ll Ever Wear

A very new brand, having only been launched in November 2020, is Amberjack. The Amberjack team has had years of experience though, working with some of the biggest heavyweights in the men’s footwear industry such as Cole Haan, Allen Edmonds, and Adidas.

They only have one shoe to offer, ‘The Original’, which is a stylish dress shoe available in four timeless colours. But this shoe is secretly a serious game-changer when it comes to men’s dress shoes. You’d never know by just looking at them, but these are seriously the most comfortable dress shoes available.

The soles of The Original are crafted with new, proprietary materials created by Amberjack, that deliver comfort all day long! The shoes also feature heat-activated arch support made with foam (that’s more durable than memory foam) that when heated by your body warmth will mould to your foot for custom arch support.

Not to mention a dual-density outsole with high-performance athletic technology in the front for flexibility and strong hiking boot material in the back for support. Oh, and the sustainably sourced Italian suede used for the upper is water repellent, meaning you can wear these dress shoes in rain or shine, and the suede will stay protected and fresh.

You’re probably thinking, ‘Wow, these dress shoes sound ridiculously comfortable, so they’ll probably be ridiculously expensive’, right? Wrong! These sophisticated dress shoes that’ll keep your feet cushioned and comfy all day are only US$179! It sounds too good to be true, but somehow it’s not.

